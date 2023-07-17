Investment: EU Commissioner McGuinness calls for more transparency

Even a small amount of money invested wisely every month will yield a significant return over the long term. This in turn is important when it comes to securing personal finances for the future, including for your own retirement.

This Tuesday we are releasing a Eurobarometer survey – the first to give the EU a sense of financial literacy and financial behavior, i.e. financial literacy per se. It shows us that most Europeans do not feel confident that they will have enough money to live comfortably in retirement.

We know that less than a fifth of the wealth of EU households is invested in shares, bonds or other forms of finance. Instead, most of the money is deposited in bank accounts.

More investments

Stocks, money market, bonds?

When private investors invest, they often have to pay higher fees than institutional investors: according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), it was around 40 percent more in 2021.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the citizens as small investors have little confidence in the financial markets. According to today’s Eurobarometer, almost half of Europeans do not believe that the investment advice they receive is actually in their best interests.

The logical consequence is that they invest much more cautiously. Instead, people buy real estate, put their money into other projects, or just leave it in the bank in low-interest savings accounts.

This, in turn, means people aren’t getting the most out of their hard-earned cash. More broadly, it hampers the development of the European capital market and hampers our efforts to achieve the Capital Markets Union – a more efficient, enlarged and integrated capital market within the EU. This in turn would be able to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as larger companies alternative financing options to conventional bank loans.

To tackle these problems, on 24th May the European Commission adopted a far-reaching and ambitious retail investment strategy: it aims to put the consumer at the heart of our policy decisions. We want them to be able to make investment decisions that truly benefit them, while ensuring that they are protected and treated fairly.

This strategy will ensure that consumers have the information they need about investment products and that it is clear and easy to understand. It will also make the costs of professional advice more transparent and comparable.

Historical shock

We also want to protect private investors from misleading marketing. Therefore, in the future, financial service providers will be responsible for the use (and misuse) of their marketing, including on social media or to celebrities or so-called finfluencers (influencers who deal with finance and investment strategies, Anm. d. Red.) paid by them. Our strategy also includes measures to ensure that private investors are only sold financial products that offer them really good value for money.

We have also developed proposals to ensure high standards for financial advisers and encourage Member States to take measures to promote financial literacy so that people will then have the confidence, knowledge and skills to manage their personal finances.

Historic stock market opportunity

Improving people’s understanding of their finances, while increasing their ability to manage them, can have a positive impact on their well-being – by addressing this issue, we could achieve a significant societal dividend, improving people’s financial security improve individuals while contributing to the growth of the European economy.

One element of our retail investing strategy concerns “incentives”. These are commissions, payments or non-monetary benefits usually paid by a bank, insurance company or investment firm to a financial adviser or distributor for the sale of their investment products. However, such incentives carry the risk of a conflict of interest – they influence which products the investment adviser proposes to its retail client.

If the customer is not advised, there should also be no commission

The status quo in this area is unacceptable as retail investors are often advised to invest in more expensive products that are less successful than others available on the market.

We have proposed banning commissions or inducements for financial products for which there is no advice – so-called execution-only sales. No commission should be paid if the customer has not been advised.

We are also introducing very strict transparency rules: customers must be given clear and simply worded information on what incentives or commissions are, and a more detailed and clear breakdown of costs.

We will also improve the conditions surrounding the advisory service so that it is always in the best interest of the client. These stricter requirements are complemented by more scrutiny, including by national regulators, helping to ensure customers get a better deal.

This strategy will now be submitted to the European Parliament and then to the Member States for scrutiny. I think that they, like us, want to improve the experience of retail investors in the EU.

At the same time, I expect the financial sector to show us what it can do on the ground to solve the problems for retail investors that I mentioned.

The European Commission is now bringing together the financial sector, consumer representatives and other stakeholders to work together on how the financial industry can improve the situation for customers, the retail investors. We do this because we believe the financial sector has the power to make positive changes that benefit clients, improve their confidence in the capital markets and create a more supportive, fair environment for retail investors.

My vision for financial services is a very simple and achievable goal: to give people the knowledge, tools and confidence to make their money work for them – safe in the knowledge that their interests are protected by financial regulation and supervision.

I believe that the financial sector is pursuing the same goal. And by tackling the issues facing retail investors head-on, I believe we can – together – achieve that vision.

