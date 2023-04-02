If you don’t want to inherit your deposit, but want to use it up during your lifetime, you don’t have to switch it completely to bonds as a pensioner either. If the livelihood is secured and a regular additional payment from the custody account is not a must, even older investors can sit out price fluctuations. Depending on their age, they also have an investment horizon of 10, 15 or 20 years. Solid, non-cyclical stocks can also be used in this case to keep the share capital growing so that it lasts longer.

These should be paired with safe bonds such as German government bonds with a short remaining term, for which there are now some yields again. Older investors should avoid long-dated bonds because of the high risk of interest rate changes. You may be forced to sell the securities at a low price before the end of the term. How high the equity and how high the bond ratio should be in this case depends – in a classic way and no different than with younger investors – on the individual risk tolerance and the return targets.