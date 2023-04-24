Investment in research and development of drones continues to increase, and the 100-billion-dollar industry is ready to go_Aircraft_Application_Industry

Original title: UAV R&D investment continues to increase

“China‘s drones have been developing rapidly in the past 10 years. In the past 10 years, China‘s civilian drones and military-civilian fusion aircraft have grown from small to large, from weak to strong. In 2022, the total output value of the drone industry will increase by 34%. , the total output value exceeded 100 billion yuan for the first time.” A few days ago, Yang Jincai, president of the Shenzhen UAV Association, said at an industry event that China has occupied 74% of the global market for consumer drones, and industrial-grade drones have already occupied 74% of the global market. 55% of the global market.

Tian Gangyin, chairman of United Aircraft, said in an interview with a reporter from the Securities Daily that in the field of unmanned helicopters, my country is already in the first echelon in the world. At present, the company’s products have almost achieved 100% localization from research and development to production and manufacturing. In the field of electric multi-rotor and unmanned helicopters, China‘s research and development level is already at the forefront, but in the field of traditional fixed-wing aircraft, there is still a certain gap with foreign countries.

Angel investor and senior artificial intelligence expert Guo Tao told the “Securities Daily” reporter that in recent years, under the dual drive of national industrial policy guidance and strong market demand, the scale of China‘s industrial drone market has continued to grow. Its application prospects are very broad. With the continuous development of technology and the continuous maturity of commercial applications, the market size will continue to maintain rapid growth in the future.

Broad industrial application space

According to Frost&Sullivan data, by 2024, the industrial drone market is expected to reach about 150 billion yuan, including about 31.8 billion yuan in agriculture, forestry and plant protection, about 20 billion yuan in the police security market, about 20 billion yuan in power inspections, and about 20 billion yuan in express logistics. About 25.5 billion yuan, geographic surveying and mapping about 44.8 billion yuan.

A number of industry insiders interviewed by the “Securities Daily” reporter said that at present, industrial drones have been widely used in aerial surveying and mapping, resource exploration, agricultural plant protection, oil and gas pipeline network inspection, marine monitoring and other fields. , border patrol, public security and anti-terrorism, disaster relief and other aspects are also accelerated.

As a leading enterprise in the industry and the research and development and production unit of China‘s first unmanned helicopter model, United Aircraft has also continued to expand its utilization space in recent years. On April 21, United Aircraft officially released the overall solution with the TD550 unmanned helicopter as the core carrier, as well as a series of solutions for different industry needs and application scenarios such as logistics transportation, emergency rescue, and border inspection.

According to Wang Tao, Assistant President of United Aircraft Group, the TD550 unmanned helicopter is a plateau unmanned helicopter launched by United Aircraft for high-altitude, high-cold and other plateau environments and related scenarios. Border and coastal defense patrol, emergency rescue, forest inspection, logistics and transportation and other scenarios. At present, TD550 has successfully completed the trans-mountain transportation in the plateau border area and the delivery of materials between islands and reefs on the sea, and it is playing a leading role in the implementation of industrial applications.

“At present, we are the largest unmanned helicopter research and development team in the world. After 10 years, our large aircraft has also formed a series of development.” Tian Gangyin said.

Industry development still faces challenges

From the perspective of the industry, although the industrial drone industry has broad prospects, it also faces some challenges. Guo Tao said that at present, my country’s drone industry is still in the early stage of development, there are relevant legislation lagging behind and the level of legislative effectiveness is low, the effective load of equipment and flight time are insufficient, the approval process of low-altitude airspace is cumbersome, lack of professional talents, price cost and maintenance cost Advanced problems have hindered the development and growth of the industry.

An Guangyong, an expert from the Credit Management Committee of the Quanlian M&A Association, said in an interview with a reporter from the Securities Daily that the core technologies of industrial drones include wireless communication, sensors, autonomous navigation, and control algorithms. There are still bottlenecks in the development of these technologies and further development is needed. Research and Development. Industrial drones may face problems such as hacker attacks and malfunctions in the application. These problems may lead to security issues such as equipment damage and data leakage, and corresponding security measures need to be taken. In addition, the manufacturing cost of industrial drones is relatively high, resulting in higher prices, requiring further technology research and development to reduce production costs.

Tian Gangyin said that the company has a total of more than 700 employees, of which more than 500 are R&D personnel, with an annual R&D investment of nearly 1 billion yuan. The company has a series of core technologies with independent intellectual property rights, self-developed flight control system and electronically controlled coaxial The technology breaks the foreign monopoly and fills the gap in the country.

“At present, the company has completed the D round of financing, and the post-investment valuation has exceeded 10 billion yuan. It is preparing for the listing plan and hopes to complete the listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board by the end of 2026.” Tian Gangyin said, but he also said that in the business In terms of indicators, more emphasis is placed on the implementation of industry applications.

In the future, Tian Gangyin envisions entering the field of general aviation, "After financing, a new tilt-rotor aircraft model will be developed, with an investment of about 5 billion yuan. This aircraft will solve our future traffic problems. It does not need a runway for takeoff and landing. , the flight speed is 750 kilometers per hour, which means that it takes 90 minutes from Beijing to Shanghai." Tian Gangyin said.

