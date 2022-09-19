Investment strategy: the domestic large aircraft C919 is about to obtain the airworthiness certificate and the industry chain will usher in opportunities

2022-09-18 21:19 Source: Securities Times e Company Author: Zheng Zaojin Securities Times · e company Zheng Zaojin 2022-09-18 21:19

Securities Times e company news, investment strategy believes that the domestic large aircraft C919 is about to obtain the airworthiness certificate and can be officially delivered for operation, the CR929 has entered the preliminary design stage, and the domestic large aircraft has officially entered the commercial stage. The large aircraft industry chain is extremely complex. From Yun10 to ARJ21 to C919, the domestic substitution of the industry chain is accelerated. The domestic market demand prospects are huge. At present, the large aircraft market is a duopoly, with Boeing and Airbus occupying about 90% of the market. Market opportunities and challenges for domestic large aircraft coexist. In addition, large-scale entry into overseas markets or overseas routes also requires FAA and EASA certification. On the whole, the domestic large aircraft C919 is about to obtain the airworthiness certificate and can be officially delivered. It will enter the commercial stage. The domestic demand is huge, the domestic replacement is accelerated, and the industry chain will usher in opportunities.