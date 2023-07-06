Investment strategist warns: stocks could crash by 25 percent

According to FS Investments’ Troy Gayeski, stocks could fall 25 percent if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates. Getty

FS Investments’ Troy Gayeski believes stock prices could fall 25 percent from current levels if the Fed continues to hike interest rates.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening could lead to a recession in the fourth quarter, he said.

The economy “is going to be one of the biggest threats to stock prices soon,” Gayeski said.

The US Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes could plunge the economy into recession before the end of the year, according to FS Investments’ chief market strategist. Stocks have staged an impressive rebound in the first half of the year — the S&P 500 is up 16 percent — but an economic slowdown is likely to erase all of those gains, says Troy Gayeski.

“In our view, there’s probably only 3 to 5 percent more upside potential in this rally if it runs out of steam or support, and there’s 20 to 25 percent downside from here if… the Fed continues to hike if the Fed continues its rate hikes,” he told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

“Earlier this year, the economy wasn’t a problem — over the next three to six months, it’s going to become one of the biggest threats to stock prices and valuations,” added Gayeski, who estimated the likelihood of a recession before the end of 2023 comes, estimates between 70 and 80 percent.

The Fed raised interest rates from nearly zero to over 5 percent between March 2022 and May 2023 to tame rising prices – and Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled it is likely to raise rates twice more this year, to bring inflation down to its target level of two percent.

Spending levels tend to fall when borrowing costs rise, weighing on the economy – US GDP growth slowed to just 1.1 percent in the first quarter. Gayeski said any contraction in the US jobs market – which has so far proved resilient in the face of aggressive Fed rate hikes – will signal a full-blown recession and likely be a catalyst for a stock market crash.

“Once the job market falters, the Fed’s first response will be to fire each other,” he told Yahoo. “Then inflation will actually drop to 2 percent — but after that, inevitably, there’s going to be a wild recession, which as far as we know isn’t great for earnings or revenue,” Gayeski added.

