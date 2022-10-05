Home Business Investments, A-Cube enters the Azimut Digitech Fund portfolio
Investments, A-Cube enters the Azimut Digitech Fund portfolio

A-Cube, an Italian tech company that has developed a SaaS communication platform between institutional entities (government bodies, banks) and private companies (from micro-enterprises to large companies) for the digital automation of online processes in the field of electronic invoicing and payments, enters to be part of the Azimut Digitech Fund portfolio.

The closed-end alternative B2B venture capital fund that invests exclusively in B2B technology companies led the round as Lead Investor in collaboration with GELLIFY – a B2B innovation platform that selects, invests and grows innovative, high-tech startups and connects them to companies traditional with the aim of innovating their processes, products and business models – which in this operation covered the role of Advisor.

Customers who today share more than 20 million documents in Italy with government bodies on the A-Cube platform do so fully automatically, in real time, without constraints on users or volumes of data since scalability is guaranteed by ” use of one of the most important international cloud providers. Furthermore, and especially for the little ones, for e-commerce operators and for foreign companies, the technical complexity linked to the regulations is already solved from the start by the A-Cube API, which can be tested immediately and independently by the customer.

A-Cube was founded in Italy in 2018 by Antonino Caccamo, former IT consultant, Alessandro Pagani, former head of software development, administrative and financial processes in various technology companies and Andrea Santangelo, as a startup dedicated to the market opened in Italy with the Electronic Invoicing obligation in B2B to the AdE, which became enforceable in 2019. Between 2019 and 2021 A-Cube grew at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 31% for revenues and this allowed it to evaluate directly from the market both the goodness of the technological innovation introduced and the validity of the business model adopted. Strengthened by this first experience, A-Cube has moved on to the development of the technological components inherent to the new EU countries that are about to introduce the obligation of electronic invoicing in B2B, according to an international growth plan subject to the strategies of the next three years.

