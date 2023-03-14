Jeffrey Hochegger is an investment professional from Switzerland. Jeffrey Hochegger

Jeffrey Hochegger is an investment strategist at Bank Raiffeisen Switzerland. Here he develops investment strategies to increase the wealth of his clients.

Hochegger has been active in the world of finance for almost 25 years. In 1998 he completed his studies in economics at the University of Zurich. After that he started working as an analyst.

In the meantime, the trained analyst managed the portfolio management of a Swiss private bank for wealthy customers. In the latest episode of Money Mindset, he tells our editor Leo Ginsburg how he invests himself, what his biggest mistakes were and why he also likes to gamble on the stock market.

About this podcast

In the financial podcast Money Mindset, Leo Ginsburg, business editor at Business Insider, talks to an exciting guest every week about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.