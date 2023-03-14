Home Business Investments by a Swiss investment strategist – now in the podcast
Business

Investments by a Swiss investment strategist – now in the podcast

by admin
Investments by a Swiss investment strategist – now in the podcast

Jeffrey Hochegger is an investment professional from Switzerland.
Jeffrey Hochegger

Jeffrey Hochegger is an investment strategist at Bank Raiffeisen Switzerland. Here he develops investment strategies to increase the wealth of his clients.

Click here to see all podcast episodes.

Hochegger has been active in the world of finance for almost 25 years. In 1998 he completed his studies in economics at the University of Zurich. After that he started working as an analyst.

In the meantime, the trained analyst managed the portfolio management of a Swiss private bank for wealthy customers. In the latest episode of Money Mindset, he tells our editor Leo Ginsburg how he invests himself, what his biggest mistakes were and why he also likes to gamble on the stock market.

Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

About this podcast

In the financial podcast Money Mindset, Leo Ginsburg, business editor at Business Insider, talks to an exciting guest every week about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

Every Tuesday you will receive ideas and suggestions on how you can increase your personal wealth without having to study business administration right away. Listen in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Podimo and everywhere there are podcasts.

See also  From Fs to Adr and Aspi: Inail in search of new security solutions

If you like the podcast, follow it, share it with friends and leave a rating. You can also find Money Mindset on Instagram. Here we publish everything important about the consequences and exciting learnings, facts and tips from the financial world.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

You may also like

Easter holiday: This is how much accommodation and...

More personality for the Vw ID.3 with the...

What Bayer is up to with the new...

From Cisco to beer wafers: the story of...

Lenovo Rescuer Y9000P “Extreme Edition” debuts: the highest...

Germany and the USA push Brescia’s exports

Green houses, the European directive: what it provides...

OnePlus started to go crazy, the master tuned...

Job cuts at Meta – Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg...

Green houses: ok to the directive on energy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy