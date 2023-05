IA fundamental change is emerging in the economic relations between China and Europe. This is shown by a new study by the Rhodium Group and the Berlin Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), which examined Chinese foreign investments in Europe. Across Europe, investors from China only bought companies for 3.4 billion euros last year, less than in 2011. WELT takes a look at the results of the study – and shows what is now changing in the Chinese strategy.