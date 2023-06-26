Investments, emerging markets in the vision of Dpam

For Dpam, emerging markets offer good investment opportunities

Is inflation hitting developed economies and emerging countries equally? Truth & Business talked to Michael Vander Elstmanager of Dpam.

Inflation is certainly among the protagonists of this economic phase, but is it also true for emerging countries?

Yes. The main difference has been seen in the reaction of the different countries: most of the central banks of the emerging countries have in fact raised rates faster and to much higher levels. This was necessary because many of these have seen inflation levels rise above their key rates, leading to negative real rates. While this may not be a problem for developed markets, it becomes a problem for emerging economies, which need positive real rates to create a stable currency environment capable of supporting portfolio flows and foreign investment over the long term. Today rates are at their highest, and real rate differentials are back positive in many countries: this is an important figure especially for emerging markets, which will thus be able to support their currencies.

What is the scenario for emerging markets?

Different arguments can be made about these countries, starting from a few key points. Meanwhile, the easing of food and fuel prices should reduce import expenses for the most vulnerable countries. Secondly, the weakening dollar and lower US rates will help emerging market sovereigns with high external liabilities. While Eurobond markets remain largely closed for weaker frontier issuers and risk appetite has recently soured due to the banking sector problems in developed countries, one can expect calmer markets going forward. This should create opportunities for critical issuance by countries that need short-term liquidity. The worst risks remain inherent in sovereign countries with long-standing problems (eg Bolivia, Pakistan, Ecuador).

Is Asia still the reference continent in this sense?

In Asia, valuations are increasingly attractive in absolute and relative terms, and companies enjoy strong short- and long-term growth drivers. Corporate and country finances are mostly sound, with good prospects, and leverage in the region is manageable. While Chinese household debt to GDP ratio is similar to Belgium’s, India’s is half (35%) and Indonesia’s a quarter (17%). This year, with the post-Covid phase now underway, economic growth of around 6% is expected in India and 5% in Indonesia and China. This development should be supported by expenses related to election cycles. In the longer term, Asian companies will enjoy a strong sustainability boost and should benefit from geopolitical changes. From increasing healthcare spending to diversifying the supply chain, the region offers attractive investment opportunities.

In an Asian context of this type, it is natural to ask what is the role of China…

Over the past two decades, we have witnessed a large availability of funding from China and Western bilateral and multilateral institutions, largely due to the competition for influence in these countries or the race for access to resources (materials prime) in the same. Such funding is likely to slow mainly due to fiscal realities (neither developed countries nor China have cash on hand as they have in the past). However, they should remain significant for countries deemed strategically important

Could Beijing’s choices therefore have positive repercussions for some emerging realities?

China is a major growth engine for other emerging markets. While financial markets appear to be positive on China‘s growth, we are more bearish on a longer-term perspective, as demographics pose a problem for long-term growth and wage levels are lower elsewhere. This, coupled with the current trend towards reduced relocation and a willingness to depend less on China for critical imports, will favor countries such as Mexico, Indonesia and India. In our sustainable sovereign wealth funds, we exclude China from investments as an undemocratic country.

Which sectors/countries are therefore most interesting?

Shifting geopolitics are driving further investment opportunities across Asia. Given China‘s size, even limited supply chain diversification can give countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam a huge boost. This trend is set to accelerate, both in the pharmaceutical and electronics sectors. Despite COVID, investment in electronics manufacturing plants in Southeast Asia increased 7-fold between 2019 and 2021 to $14 billion. Right now, India is planning its first semiconductor plant and Indonesia is building the first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia.

