Investments for energy transition: US offers India cooperation

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) – The USA wants to support India with investments in sustainable energy. They look forward to working with India on an investment platform that will enable capital at low cost as well as increase private investment to accelerate India’s energy transition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after meeting her Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers’ meeting said in Gandhinagar. This year India holds the presidency of the G20 countries, the main summit of which will take place in September in the capital New Delhi.

Next to China, India and the USA emit the most greenhouse gas emissions. Calculated per capita, however, India uses much less energy than the USA or Germany. That could change because millions of people in India still do not have access to electricity. India is increasingly relying on renewable energy for growth, but also on more coal, on which the country is currently particularly dependent. India aims to become carbon neutral by 2070.

The USA and India have recently increased cooperation because China is becoming stronger. It is Yellen’s third visit to India this year. She will then continue to Vietnam./asg/DP/jha

