The hostility between the two world superpowers, China on one side and the United States on the other, is reflected in investments. Given the growing hostility between the blocs, it is good that they are geographically diversified between America and China.

Like this Alessandro Fugnoli of Kairos according to which this is the only authentic diversification of the next decades. “On the other hand, the German attempt to keep the door open to China until the end is viewed with perplexity. The risk for Germany is that one day it will find itself trapped and forced to leave China with losses far greater than those, already significant, caused by the interruption of relations with Russia ”.

The diversification between blocks becomes risky – argues the expert – in the prospect of a closure of the respective capital markets, which would come long before a closure of commercial relations. You could end up with two parallel, non-communicating wallets. To manage them well both could grow, but one of the two would not be expendable.

“Russell Napier, taking the argument to the extreme, argues that the terminal value of investments in China for a Westerner is zero. This is not necessarily the case, ”says Fugnoli. “You can always go and live in China and spend your money there. On the other hand, we can always think that one day everything will reopen and that, if not us, our children or grandchildren will be able to reunite the two parallel portfolios. These are decisions to be left to the final investor. If anything, a manager or consultant will be able to present compromise solutions such as that of selling half of the position on China and reinvesting it in neighboring Asian countries, which are in any case linked to the Chinese economic cycle without being at risk of sanctions “. Coming to our markets, continues the expert. the stock recovery (and, to a lesser extent, bonds) is not fully convincing, but on the other hand he has the possibility of becoming something more than a bear market rally and turning into a mini bull market. “In conclusion, in this fluid and complex picture, the summary is that for a few months it will not be worth having net positions on the downside. On the other hand, it will be possible, with prudence and in moments of weakness, to increase the upward positions. However, the time horizon will not have to be very long and by half 2023 it will be convenient to become light again ”concludes Fugnoli.