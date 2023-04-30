Home » Investments, the Asia and Mexico card for betting on emerging markets
Investments, the Asia and Mexico card for betting on emerging markets

I Asian countries more linked to the Chinese economy, accelerating after closing the Zero Covid season, and the Mexico, which benefits from structural changes in global supply chains. They are the most attractive emerging markets according to the managers. An investment sector with interesting potential, in consideration of growth rates far higher than in mature markets, but to be approached with caution given the high volatility and not always solid fundamentals.

