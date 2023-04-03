According to angel investor Matthias Helfrich, business angels are wrongly given a bad reputation. They in particular would help start-ups to advance through experience and contacts.

Matthias Helfrich is an active business angel. He considers unprofessional behavior by angel investors to be a rarity. MGH consulting and participation GmbH

Matthias Helfrich is a committed business angel and managing director of MGHberatungs- und Beteiligungs GmbH. He invests in over 15 startups, including grocer Sirplus and DHDL startup Aivy. Helfrich was named “Business Angel of the Year” in 2021 by the Association of Business Angels Germany (BAND).

In a comment on Gründerszene at the end of March, entrepreneur Marcus Diekmann advised all startups to enter the race without business angels. This is all the more surprising since he says he is involved in ten startups himself – as an “investor”, as he writes.

So the first question for me from the perspective of founders is: is there a difference between business angels, angel investors, investors and financiers? Or isn’t that much more a form of “word peddling”?

read too “Business angels! You are becoming a huge problem for the startup world!” business-angel-kritik-meinung/”>

Fact 1: Silent partners want more influence in the long term

Surely most would agree that many start-ups need capital to finance their growth, which the vast majority of founders cannot raise themselves. Marcus Diekmann’s appeal to them is: “Try to land other financing or look for silent partners”. Diekmann does not get more specific than that.

In addition, it does not seem expedient to take on silent partners, since they usually demand a fixed interest rate for the capital provided and the option of an “equity kicker” at a later date. By this is meant that silent partners benefit more from the success of the startup, such as by converting their capital investment into equity or by being entitled to shares in the event of an IPO. It is not uncommon for them to demand personal liability from the founder.

Fact 2: Unlike VCs, business angels invest capital that they have earned themselves

Every startup that cannot be built up profitably early on through sales is ideally dependent on a mix of capital in the first few years of its existence. In addition to public funds, private equity plays a decisive role here. This comes at a very early stage from the closest circle of the founders, from the so-called “Friends, Family and Fools”, or “FFF” for short. The first company shares are already being issued for this. As a result, people are approached for the first external financing phase who invest capital either directly or through their respective investment vehicles. Namely their own, which in most cases they have acquired through successful entrepreneurial activities. This is also the biggest difference to VCs, which invest external, i.e. managed, capital.

read too These are the ten most active business angels in Germany business/10-aktivste-deutsche- business -angels/”>

Marcus Diekmann names many points that are correct. This includes the fact that angel investors only have limited funds and business angels are not altruistic benefactors, but investors who expect returns and so on. However, he also makes some arguments that I disagree from my experience. For example, that business angels are only interested in profit. If that were the case, there would be no investments by business angels in social impact start-ups – there are obviously other goals at stake here as well.

Fact 3: Business angels mostly work professionally

And Marcus Diekmann names points that only cause question marks for me. He writes: “In my experience, more than 60 percent of all business angels are wrongly cast.” Behind this I suspect the statement that more than every second angel ticket in a start-up from the founder’s point of view would not be accepted again with today’s knowledge. I don’t know of any survey by the Association of Business Angels Germany (BAND) or the Federal Association of German Startups that came close to confirming such a number. And even in my opinion, after almost ten years of active fishing, this number is far too high.

If Marcus Diekmann’s comment is that founders should think very carefully about which business angels they work with – then I’m on board. Of course, there are also a few business angels who turn out to be “time wasters” for founders. The majority of business angels, on the other hand, work very professionally and – as one founder recently wrote to me – “give us tailwind as sparring partners and support us with inquiries with their valuable experience and networks”.

Therefore, I recommend all startups to carry out a kind of “due diligence” of their potential angels, i.e. to check them thoroughly in advance. Perhaps in the future there will also be a rating platform, a “Kununu for Business Angels”, as a founder recently pointed out at an event organized by the Wiesbaden Investors’ Network e. V. (INWI) has proposed. Will Marcus Diekmann then get five stars for his investment behavior?