Investor buys forest for 60,000 euros – not because of the return

David Frank bought forest areas for 60,000 euros. The railway bridge over the river Ahr in Altenahr, destroyed by the flood.Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Investor David Frank has postponed his goal of early retirement in order to buy forest areas for 60,000 euros. He did so after seeing how the German forests were doing during a family vacation, he writes. Frank now wants to buy more and more forest areas to protect them from harmful interventions. His project is called “Wild Forests”.

I have a big goal: financial freedom. I talk to Business Insider about this every month as part of my Spar-Updates. In the following article, I will tell you why I have now decided to pause my path to early retirement and instead invest more than 60,000 euros in setting up a charitable project.

“Dad, where is the forest?”

In the summer of 2022, my family and I spent most of our holidays in the Eifel. The forests around our holiday settlement became something like our second home. From morning to night we were on a discovery tour.

So David Frank went on vacation with his family. David Frank / Young Retired

Large spruce plantations criss-crossed by hills, caves and countless small streams offered us the perfect backdrop for this. But on one of our many campaigns through the green thicket something completely unexpected happened. Instead of being surrounded by metre-high spruce trees as before, we suddenly found ourselves in the middle of a huge treeless area.

My kids could hardly believe their eyes. And I was pretty stunned too. What had happened here, where days before magnificent coniferous trees were climbing up? The answer to our bewilderment was provided by the knee-deep tracks in the battered soil. Because these led us directly to a so-called harvester. These machines support the forestry industry in “harvesting” huge areas of forest quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. Often only bare areas of enormous dimensions remain.

A harvester cuts a previously felled spruce in a forest (symbol photo). picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

Reforestation fails

Unfortunately, clear-cut forest areas, such as in the Eifel, are now the order of the day in many places. Whether Harz, Hunsrück or Bavarian Forest – the picture is like one egg to the other. But what actually happens after forestry has “cleared” the forest, as the politicians say?

Researchers like Pierre Ibisch, professor at the Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development, now have a clear opinion on this. Because their investigations of many such clear-cut areas come to a clear result. According to this, it will often take far more than a human lifetime until a new forest grows again in the damaged areas – if it still does so at all. The underlying problem is complex and yet simply described: a bare area gets hot in summer, the ground dries out, newly planted tree seedlings die of thirst.

Serious consequences for people and nature

Most people are probably not even aware of the consequences of the nationwide clear-cutting – although gigantic in their extent. Because with the forest areas, countless ecosystem services are lost at the same time. A forest is not only beautiful to look at, but also fulfills many functions that are essential for human survival.

In addition to tasks that often sound theoretical, such as oxygen production or CO₂ storage, there are also very practical issues such as cooling the ambient air or protection against floods like the one in the Ahr Valley in 2021. Although the forest is an extremely important ally for us – not least against the consequences of climate change – the “overexploitation” of it continues unabated in many places.

The railway bridge over the river Ahr in Altenahr, destroyed by the flood. picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Volunteering instead of early retirement

This is exactly why I have the nonprofit project wild woods brought to life. This makes a sustainable contribution to the protection of our local forests. For this purpose, forest areas are taken over nationwide with the aim of protecting them from harmful interventions.

Before that, however, a lot of personal commitment was and is required to help the project get off to a successful start. Because the foundation of a non-profit project is not only quite time-consuming, but also extremely expensive.

The founding process up to the final confirmation of non-profit status by the responsible tax office was already a real gauntlet run through the German bureaucracy jungle, which cost me more than half a year of time and a lot of nerves.

I bought forest areas for 60,000 euros

The purchase of the first forest areas also brought me to my financial limits. Because this cost well over 60,000 euros – capital that I no longer have available to invest. So my personal goal of early retirement will have to wait quite a while longer.

Although I act as the managing director of the project, I don’t earn a dime from this myself. Instead, I make my time and manpower available to the project completely free of charge in order to be able to use more funds for the actual purpose of the society.