Investor: Five proptechs that are shaking up the real estate industry

Anja Rath is Managing Partner at Proptech 1 Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in real estate. Proptech 1 Ventures

Hundreds of people queuing for hours to visit an affordable three-room apartment in an old building in Berlin-Charlottenburg. A real-life edition of the children’s game “Journey to Jerusalem” or: The German housing issue as it lives and breathes. A few weeks ago, the video of the kilometer-long queue went into the social networks viral. The acute housing shortage is just one of the problems that are currently preoccupying federal politics and the real estate industry.

Multiple crises are plaguing the construction and housing sector: Rising construction costs due to expensive building materials such as steel, concrete, wood and cement. High interest rates as a result of inflation, which reduces demand for condominiums and houses from private individuals. Not to forget the shortage of skilled workers and the demand for climate-efficient buildings, which means the renovation of existing properties. In the current business climate index of the Ifo Institute the construction industry is concerned. Although expectations for the coming months have improved, the companies surveyed assess the current situation as badly as they have not done in eight years.

For start-ups there are several starting points in the so-called “proptech” area. In Germany, more than 780 proptechs were active in 2022. On the one hand, they can use technical tools and AI to simplify work on the construction site and plan better in order to shorten construction times. On the other hand, software can, for example, CO 2 -Calculate emissions to promote resource-saving construction methods. But the efficient brokerage of apartments and houses is also one of the business areas that start-ups play.

German proptechs collected record sums in 2022