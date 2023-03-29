Going Solo: Angel investor Gloria Bäuerlein goes to market with Beyond Capital. She collected more than 21 million euros for her fund.

“I think it’s good if you continue to describe me as ‘practically a super angel’,” says investor Gloria Bäuerlein, here at the DLD conference in Munich in January 2023. Hubert Burda Media | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/ Picture Alliance for DLD

The well-known Berlin investor Gloria Bäuerlein has started her own venture capital fund. And all alone. Around 21.5 million euros are in her solo GP fund Beyond Capital. That’s nearly twice what she was aiming for when she began fundraising for Beyond Capital in April 2022. Bäuerlein convinced her former bosses, such as the Kry founder, as well as other greats of the international startup scene, Hanno Renner from Personio, the founders of Stripe, Coinbase and Whatsapp. The first fund investor, however, was a family office, whose name she does not reveal.

Gloria Bäuerlein is obviously very persuasive. Because 100 potential financiers have approached them over the past few years, reports the British Startup-Magazin Sifted. And 95 were immediately willing to give her money.

Seven holdings as a business angel

The offer seemed convincing: firstly, a woman with extensive start-up and investment expertise was looking for investors for her own fund. Bäuerlein graduated from the Elite University WHU, worked as a Principal at Index Ventures, was Global Head of Strategy at the Swedish healthtech company Kry, most recently COO of Bank, a Berlin HR start-up. And Bäuerlein was already very active as a business angel. Sieben Beteiligungen lists their portfolio in the areas of digital health, B2B and SaaS. Among other things, she has invested in the climate protection startup Planetly, in Exakt Health, a sports physiotherapy app based in Berlin, and in Soda, a data monitoring platform from Belgium.

Secondly, Gloria Bäuerlein meets the spirit of the times with her fund Beyond Capital: Also known as Solo GPs (Solo General Partners), more and more venture capitalists are appearing on the scene, behind whom there are not at least three founding partners and twenty employees, but who are set up by just one person. From a person with a network, a clue and courage. Just like Gloria Bauerlein.

Tickets bis 500.000 Euro

The investor now wants to invest the money primarily in early-stage startups, i.e. pre-seed and seed. Target ticket sizes are between 200,000 and 500,000, she explains to Sifted. The sum depends on whether another VC or just a business angel joins her and whether she takes the lead in the round or not. Theoretically, she could make five to six Series A investments per year with the 21.5 million euros. For the VC founder, that would only be an option if she knew the teams or if it was a sector that she understood well. She wants to spend two-thirds of the fund on initial investments and one-third on follow-up investments.

Beyond Capital’s investment focus is quite clear, but also broad: Bäuerlein wants to invest internationally in B2B companies, especially in SaaS startups. Fintechs and marketplaces are high on their list.