When asked that the Hamburg Senate did not want to sell HHLA, Kühne said that the process was not a sure-fire success. “A lot depends on politics in Hamburg, which is currently very left-leaning. But as soon as fresh forces from the bourgeois camp gain weight, the tide could change. I know that there are many supporters of my ideas.” He would therefore be prepared to spend around half a billion euros for the majority shareholding in HHLA and to invest in modernizing the facilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook