Investor Philipp Klöckner has these seven stocks in his portfolio

Lisa Kempke / Collage: Domnik Schmitt / Getty Images / Yuichiro Chino

Philipp Klöckner, a former Idealo intern, benefited significantly financially from his startup investment and became a well-known investor.

Klöckner spoke to Business Insider about his private investment strategy, named stocks that are in his portfolio and revealed what he would recommend to his “closest confidants”.

Klöckner does not invest for reasons of security or retirement provision: “My actual retirement provision is my knowledge.”

Instead of a regular salary, Philipp Klöckner chose a 0.05 percent stake in the startup Foodora when he worked there – the right decision, as it turned out. Because when Delivery Hero took over Foodora and later went public, Klöckner was able to convert its shares into around 3.5 million euros. This money formed the foundation for his own investments.

My retirement planning is my knowledge

What Klöckner says up front: He doesn’t invest for reasons of security or retirement provision. “My actual retirement planning is my knowledge.” He is not sure whether he ever wants to stop working. “As long as I’m making money through learning or sharing my knowledge through media like podcasts, I see no reason to stop.”

Because when he invests in stocks, he does so to learn and understand companies. “I don’t follow the typical, broad investment strategy, but concentrate on 6 to 10 individual stocks that I know well and in which I believe,” says Klöckner.

20 percent of his portfolio is in stocks

His portfolio is structured like this: around 40 percent of his investments are invested in startups, 40 percent in funds, especially venture capital or private equity funds, and a little less than 20 percent in stocks.

