Home Business Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe property
Business

Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe property

by admin
Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe property

Real estate investor Rene Benko is the founder of the Signa Group.
picture alliance / HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / picturedesk.com | HANS KLAUS TECHT

Real estate investor René Benko is selling half of his Kadewe building to a Thai company.

The selling price for the Kadewe shares is not known.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.

Turbulent week for real estate mogul René Benko. After it became known that the Galeria owner wants to close 52 branches, there is more news from his real estate world: The 45-year-old is selling half of his Kadewe building.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.
picture alliance / Bildagentur-online/Joko | Bildagentur-online/Joko

Thai company buys Kadewe shares

Signa Holding, Benko’s multi-billion dollar real estate company, is selling 49.9 percent of Kadewe shares to Thai company Central Group. The real estate newsletter “Thomas Daily” first reported on it. It is not known how much the shares were sold for.

lg

read too

René Benko’s luxury department stores like KaDeWe are struggling

See also  Kelan Software: In the field of database, the company and the central bank are actively discussing cooperation

You may also like

Easter holiday: This is how much accommodation and...

Giffoni Film Festival “donates” the brand to young...

Help for big bank – can the national...

Growing market for yachts, Sanlorenzo increases revenues and...

Or 120,000 for sale to the Gambian BYD...

After losing billions: Credit Suisse borrows 50 billion...

Central bankers brought us to our knees, so...

Help for Credit Suisse – CS wants up...

Migrants, “naval blockade? It has already been implemented...

The property market is gradually and slowly repairing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy