Real estate investor Rene Benko is the founder of the Signa Group. picture alliance / HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / picturedesk.com | HANS KLAUS TECHT

Real estate investor René Benko is selling half of his Kadewe building to a Thai company. The selling price for the Kadewe shares is not known. The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.

Turbulent week for real estate mogul René Benko. After it became known that the Galeria owner wants to close 52 branches, there is more news from his real estate world: The 45-year-old is selling half of his Kadewe building.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin. picture alliance / Bildagentur-online/Joko | Bildagentur-online/Joko

Thai company buys Kadewe shares

Signa Holding, Benko’s multi-billion dollar real estate company, is selling 49.9 percent of Kadewe shares to Thai company Central Group. The real estate newsletter “Thomas Daily” first reported on it. It is not known how much the shares were sold for.

lg