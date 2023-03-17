Home Business Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe property
Business

Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe property

by admin
Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe property

Real estate investor Rene Benko is the founder of the Signa Group.
picture alliance / HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / picturedesk.com | HANS KLAUS TECHT

Real estate investor René Benko is selling half of his Kadewe building to a Thai company.

The selling price for the Kadewe shares is not known.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.

Turbulent week for real estate mogul René Benko. After it became known that the Galeria owner wants to close 52 branches, there is more news from his real estate world: The 45-year-old is selling half of his Kadewe building.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.

The Kadewe is a historic department store in Berlin.
picture alliance / Bildagentur-online/Joko | Bildagentur-online/Joko

Thai company buys Kadewe shares

Signa Holding, Benko’s multi-billion dollar real estate company, is selling 49.9 percent of Kadewe shares to Thai company Central Group. The real estate newsletter “Thomas Daily” first reported on it. It is not known how much the shares were sold for.

lg

read too

René Benko’s luxury department stores like KaDeWe are struggling

See also  Europcar rejects Volkswagen's 2.2 billion acquisition offer

You may also like

In the first two months of this year,...

Heat pump instead of oil heating? “It will...

Serbian President Vucic meets Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti

Calenda finished with the Communists, or rather not....

BYD Auto: The 2023 Han EV Champion Edition...

ECB under attack. But there are those who...

Tiktok: This is how this 55-year-old doctor uses...

Gas down, energy imports fall

Wall Street Ends Higher as Big Banks Team...

These are the best commercial and compliance lawyers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy