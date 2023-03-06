The Market Risk Barometer Rising interest rates and stubborn inflation continue to characterize the market environment. However, the stock exchanges are proving to be resilient. The Risk Barometer increases over the course of the week.

They continue to climb, interest rates. Last week, US 10-year Treasury yields broke the 4% mark for the first time in a long time, while 2-year yields are now just under 5%, their highest level since 2007. But yields continued to climb on the old continent as well. Ten-year German government bonds are currently yielding 2.67%, ten-year Confederates are showing a yield of 1.52%.