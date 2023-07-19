Investor with EUR 354,000 deposit reveals: These three stocks are exciting

Stephan Philipp is the author of the book “Investing like a Förster”. Stephan Philipp / shapecharge

Stephan Philipp works as a forester and is an enthusiastic stockbroker. He has managed to build up a deposit of around 354,000 euros.

In his investments, he focuses primarily on blue chips, i.e. large, established corporations. These include, for example, Allianz, McDonalds, Apple, Alphabet, Shell and Siemens. “I’m a big fan of ‘safe’ stocks, which includes dividend stocks,” Philipp told Business Insider.

“I pay more attention to political risk when investing”

