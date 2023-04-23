Investor with millions in sales advises 6 tips when buying real estate

Alexander Lang shared his top real estate investing tips with Business Insider. Rudolf Langemann/ Getty Images / Andreas*H, Igor Kutyaev / Montage: Dominik Schmitt

In addition to his full-time job, real estate investor Alexander Lang has built up a real estate portfolio of over 30 units within two years. He then achieved millions in sales with Fix and Flip.

In times of unstable markets, people look for alternative investment opportunities. In addition to stocks and bonds, real estate is also an option for private investors. However, an investment has not been as easy as it used to be since last year, partly because construction prices and interest rates have risen and financing has become more difficult.

“Nevertheless, for beginners, now is a good time to start investing in real estate,” Alexander Lang told Business Insider. The former police officer built up a real estate portfolio with over 30 units within two years and then made millions in sales with the fix-and-flip strategy. For three years he has been buying, renovating and then reselling real estate.