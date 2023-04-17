Home » Investor with millions in sales gives six tips when buying real estate
Business

Investor with millions in sales gives six tips when buying real estate

by admin
Investor with millions in sales gives six tips when buying real estate

Alexander Lang shared his top real estate investing tips with Business Insider.
Rudolf Langemann/ Getty Images / Andreas*H, Igor Kutyaev / Montage: Dominik Schmitt

In addition to his full-time job, real estate investor Alexander Lang has built up a real estate portfolio of over 30 units within two years. He then achieved millions in sales with Fix and Flip.

In times of unstable markets, people look for alternative investment opportunities. In addition to stocks and bonds, real estate is also an option for private investors. However, an investment has not been as easy as it used to be since last year, partly because construction prices and interest rates have risen and financing has become more difficult.

“Nevertheless, for beginners, now is a good time to start investing in real estate,” Alexander Lang told Business Insider. The former police officer built up a real estate portfolio with over 30 units within two years and then made millions in sales with the fix-and-flip strategy. For three years he has been buying, renovating and then reselling real estate.

See also  Lange's daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price has dropped slightly and the transaction demand is general Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Venture Capital: €200 million invested in Italy in...

Defense – Bundeswehr says goodbye to ex-Inspector General...

Samsung could choose Bing (Microsoft): Google slides to...

Msc World Europa, the record ship in Naples:...

Dispute over inheritance: Daughter of billionaire Thiele collects...

John Elkann. the letter to the shareholders: “One...

Economist: contact with richer people crucial for social...

The golden salaries of European bankers from Santander...

Nobody wants to buy the insolvent delivery service...

Resolution 16 of 04/11/2023 – Adoption of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy