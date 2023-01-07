Although Luo Yonghao did not make the Smartisan mobile phone, it actually left a lot of good stories in the industry, and there are still many mobile phones that have gradually implemented the functions of the Smartisan system back then.

Moreover, Luo Yonghao insisted not to go bankrupt, and the operation of live broadcast repayment of debts was also well received, especially compared with the previous Jia Yueting.

However, this seems to be under the surface of what netizens have learned, and there seems to be some secrets behind it.

The one on the right is Zheng Gang

According to Tencent’s deep net report, in the early morning of January 7,Zihui Venture Capital Zheng Gang suddenly issued an article bombarding Luo Yonghao in the middle of the night, saying that he would unite dozens of investors to resolutely launch a buyback on him.

According to Zheng Gang’s description, Luo Yonghao’s newly founded VR company is valued at 190 million US dollars. Luo Yonghao proposed to the original Smartisan investor to use 3.5% of the shares to compensate the investor who invested 1.5 billion yuan, but the proposed agreement was viewed by Zheng Gang. Not authentic, “Let us say that if you accept 0.0% of your equity, you will give up the billions of dollars in the buyback of Smartisan Technology?”

Zheng Gang spoke fiercely, detailing the entrepreneurial experience of Luo Yonghao New Oriental and Smartisan, saying that he was snobbish, did not understand gratitude and did not understand strategy, and that he killed Smartisan Technology by himself.

“If you don’t hold a shareholders’ meeting or board of directors for three years… Investing in his capital, Luo Yonghao essentially looks down on you. That kind of inexplicable, never understands how wealth and success come, and always has the mentality of a person who is noble but needs money. “

It is reported that Zheng Gang was an early investor when Luo Yonghao founded Hammer Technology, and he once supported Luo Yonghao and Hammer.

Zheng Gang claimed that in order to borrow money for Hammer, he mortgaged his house.

Before the deadline, Luo Yonghao had no public response to Zheng Gang’s post.

