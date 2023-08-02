Investors are repeating mistakes from the dot-com bubble, says analyst

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange. TIMOTHY A.CLARY/Getty

Investors are so excited about rising stock prices that they’re overlooking the larger, bleak economic picture.

Danielle DiMartino Booth, chief strategist and CEO at QI Research, said the complacency reminded her of the dot-com and real estate bubbles.

She pointed to an increase in insolvencies and increasing pressure in the banking and real estate sectors.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Investors are so fascinated by rising stock prices that they’re ignoring the numerous red flags on the economic front, says Danielle DiMartino Booth, drawing comparisons to the dot-com and real estate bubbles. “We’re not really paying attention because the stock market stays so high,” QI Research’s CEO and chief strategist said Monday BNN Bloomberg. “As is easy to ignore what’s going on in the US economy.”

“We saw a similar level of complacency in 2000 and 2007,” she added. “These episodes didn’t end very well, but they give new meaning to the ‘calm before the storm’ cliché. I truly believe we are at that point.”

Several economic sectors show “acute weakness”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 19 percent and 36 percent, respectively, this year, fueled by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and fading recession fears. Still, there is “acute weakness” in several sectors of the economy, companies are filing for bankruptcy at their fastest rate since 2009, and commercial real estate developers are struggling to raise capital as lenders pull back, says DiMartino Booth.

The former Dallas Federal Reserve adviser predicted more banks will suffer SVB-style collapses in the coming months. She added that many smaller lenders are neck-deep in CRE assets, which have fallen in value due to the trend toward remote working and increased costs and difficulties in borrowing.

recession could be imminent

DiMartino Booth also underscored the tension between the Federal Reserve, which is tackling inflation by raising interest rates, and the Biden administration, which has continued to spend lavishly more than three years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “Uncle Sam is spending the money as fast as he can borrow,” she said.

Inflation rose to 9.1 percent last year — a 40-year high — prompting the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates from nearly zero percent to a 22-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent today to raise However, the pace of price increases slowed to 3 percent in June, fueling hopes that the central bank can rein in price increases without triggering a recession and could start cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The complex situation has divided economic experts. Jeremy Siegel and Paul Krugman recently said a recession was unlikely, while others, including David Rosenberg and Jeremy Grantham, still expect a downturn. DiMartino Booth has made it clear that she belongs to the latter camp for now.

