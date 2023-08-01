Investors ignore a lot of risks, says hedge fund manager

Boaz Weinstein, here on a 2016 panel, is critical of the current confidence in the stock market. CNBC/Contributor/Getty Images

Wall Street’s “fear barometer” on Friday posted its lowest weekly close since January 2020.

Boaz Weinstein questioned investors’ confidence given their recent and current challenges.

The Saba boss referred to the pandemic, inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and the risks of recession.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Investors see themselves with one set of risks and challenges confronted, but they seem more confident today than before the outbreak of the pandemic. Boaz Weinstein underlined how absurd this is in a post on Saturday.

Wall Street’s “fear barometer” hits rock bottom

“Yes, it makes perfect sense that uncertainty in financial markets is lower now than pre-Covid, inflation, Ukraine, inverted yield curve, high European recession risk, moderate US recession risk, etc.” wrote Weinstein sarcastic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The head of Saba Capital Management was referring to the CBOE Volatility Index, which on Friday posted its lowest weekly close since January 2020. The VIX is on Wall Street as “Anxiety barometerKnown for reflecting the market’s expectations for stock market volatility over the next month based on put and call option prices.

Weinstein is therefore amazed at the status of the “fear barometer”.

In his contribution, Weinstein emphasized how much the market environment has deteriorated since the beginning of 2020. A pandemic has shaken the global economy and shaken supply chains, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent last summer, and Russia has invaded Ukraine, sparking a protracted conflict that has threatened food and disrupted energy markets.

In addition, short-term US Treasury bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds. An inverted yield curve suggests that investors expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the coming years, suggesting they foresee an economic downturn.

Saba’s founder and main investor also pointed to the significant risks of a recession in the US and Europe. Recessions typically weigh on stock markets, dampening corporate growth rates and eroding profits, and push investors into safer assets like cash or gold.

Given the many headaches of recent years and the headwinds that continue to blow today, Weinstein seemed amazed that investors now seem more confident about the future than they did in early 2020.

Weinstein specializes in activist positions in discounted closed-end funds, a niche type of mutual fund. In recent weeks he has raised her profile by claimed Taylor Swift is investing in she and Warren Buffett invested significant sums in her as a young man.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

