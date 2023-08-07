Home » Investors in Asia cautious on economic data from China and the USA
Business

Investors in Asia cautious on economic data from China and the USA

by admin
Investors in Asia cautious on economic data from China and the USA

Investors in Asian markets hunkered down on Monday in anticipation of upcoming economic data from the US and China. The world‘s two largest economies are due to report later this week: US consumer price data due on Wednesday is expected to show a slight rise in headline inflation to 3.3 percent yoy, while the more important core rate is 4.7 percent should decrease. “We now expect a soft landing for the US economy, rather than the mild recession we previously forecast,” wrote Michael Gapen, an economist at Bank of America (BofA).

See also  Macro Research: Fiscal year-on-year tightening narrowed and M2 rebounded

You may also like

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Showing Positive Signs in Short...

Weather, rains and nice cool farewell. The African...

Inner Mongolia Invests 840 Million Yuan to Support...

Hedge funds are losing billions on hotels and...

Lamborghini accelerates, growing revenues. The Urus super car...

“Households that would have bought two years ago...

The Labor Market Cools Down: The Probability of...

Kata kidnapped for racketeering hotel rentals. “Violent Feud,...

Berkshire Hathaway has trouble finding bargains

Texas Energy Prices Soar Over 800% as Sweltering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy