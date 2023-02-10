Home Business Investors Underestimate Recession Risk! This year, the price of gold is expected to rise to US$2,200, and the price of silver to US$29 Provider FX678
Investors Underestimate Recession Risk! This year, the price of gold is expected to rise to US$2,200, and the price of silver to US$29

Provider FX678
Investors Underestimate Recession Risk!Gold on track to hit $2,200, silver to $29 this year

The gold market continues to struggle below $1,900 an ounce. However, according to one analyst,Longer term, there is still plenty of value in the precious metals market and it is only a matter of time before gold and silver move higher as investors underestimate the risk of a recession this year

Thorsten Polleit, chief economist at Degussa, said heGold is expected to continue to shine in 2023as investors look to protect their purchasing power and hedge against growing economic uncertainty.

Polleit said in his official price forecast that heGold price expected to peak at $2,200 an ounce, average $2,000 an ounce in 2023.At the same time, heSilver prices are expected to peak this year around $29 an ounce, averaging $26.

According to Polleit,He remains very bullish on gold as inflation remains a major threat to consumers and the global economy

Markets have largely dismissed the idea of ​​a U.S. recession so far this year as the labor market remains healthy. Still, Polleit said one reason investors aren’t worried about a recession is because they know the Fed’s hawkish stance can only go so far.

He said: “The reality is that markets already don’t have any confidence in central banks to normalize monetary policy. Without the safety net provided by central banks, markets will no longer function. Once the U.S. economy starts to falter, we will see very quickly. The Fed withdraws that safety net.”

See also  The stock exchanges today, June 16. Price lists cautiously rise ahead of the Fed. Oil rises again

Despite hawkish comments from some Fed members, Polleit said heFed not expected to raise rates to 5%. He added that if the market turmoil is severe enough, it could see the Fed cut interest rates in late summer.

Growing U.S. government debt curbs further aggressive Fed action. Polleit noted that the government paid about $350 billion to service debt in 2021 with interest rates below 1%. “If interest rates go up to 5%, you have to finance $31 trillion and you end up paying $1.2 trillion in debt. The U.S. defense budget is only around $800 billion, which is not sustainable,” he said.

According to Polleit,Gold remains an attractive asset due to the natural cap on interest rates

As for how investors should allocate their portfolios, Polleit said he wants to hold about 60% in globally diversified stocks or ETFs,The remaining 40% are precious metals.Breaking down his precious metal holdings in detail, he added that he wouldHolds approximately 70% gold and 30% silver

“If you’re wondering if gold is a buy at the current price, I’d say,In the long run, given the current situation, gold is still cheap。”

Spot gold daily chart
At 14:56 on February 10th, Beijing time, spot gold was quoted at US$1858.06 per ounce

