Investors would buy US bonds despite default

Even if the US defaults, investors could buy more US debt, according to the Atlantic Council. According to the think tank, investors simply don’t have a better alternative to the huge US bond market. The German bond market, while also rated AAA, is only a fraction of the size of the US market.

If politicians fail to resolve the stalemate over the debt ceiling and the US defaults on its debt, experts say it would spell disaster for global financial markets. But even in such a scenario, investors would not necessarily shy away from US bonds, according to a report published on Tuesday Message des Atlantic Council.

The reason for this is simple: there is no alternative to US Treasury bonds.

Even in the event of a crisis, the problem with fleeing the US bond market is that no other similarly rated government bond market comes close to its size. Germany, for example, has a AAA-rated government bond market like the US, but as the chart below shows, it’s only a tenth the size and is unlikely to ever catch up.

The British market for government bonds is also not a real alternative due to its small size, but also because of the credibility problems that have resulted from the fiscal policy mistakes of the past year.

China, on the other hand, is nowhere near reliable, transparent, or liquid enough to be an alternative, according to the Atlantic Council.

It’s possible that investors will choose to hold more cash, but even that has become a less attractive option given higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council, believes that a default would be bad news for the US economy and markets as a whole. But anything like a bank run on Treasuries is unlikely.

“There simply aren’t enough safe havens for investors to exit,” Lipsky wrote. “This is one reason why flirting with a default is so annoying. The US government is spending what the rest of the world desperately wants.”

