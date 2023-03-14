According to news on March 14, the invitation letter for BYD’s new car launch conference was exposed, and the time is set for the evening of March 16 (Thursday).

The theme of the event is “Above the Peak, Rebuild the Peak”, and the protagonists are Han EV Champion Edition and Tang DM-i Champion Edition. Prior to this, Pacific Automobile and Bitauto also learned from official channels that the new car will be launched, but they said that BYD will bring the 2023 BYD Tang DM-i/2023 Han EV Genesis Edition.

It is reported that the change in the appearance of the new car is the addition of Glacier Blue paint, and many changes in configuration, including upgraded aluminum alloy suspension, FSD variable damping suspension, Apple NFC unlocking, adding Dynaudio audio, 5G Internet of Vehicles and other functions wait.

Qin PLUS DM-i, which was launched under the name of the champion version before, detonated the A-class sedan market with a starting price of 99,800 yuan. Within seven days of its launch, the order volume has reached 32,058 orders.

In the past February, the Qin family sold 30,540 vehicles and won the championship of all-category cars.

From this, it is speculated that if this time it is really the champion version of Han EV and Tang DM-i, the situation of increasing the volume without increasing the price or even reducing the price may also appear.