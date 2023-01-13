Li Hejun, the founder of Hanergy, the former richest man in China, was taken away by the Jinzhou police a few days ago. It is reported that he is assisting in the investigation. In May 2015, the stock price of Hanergy Thin Film, a subsidiary of Hanergy listed in Hong Kong, plummeted almost in half, and its market value instantly evaporated more than 100 billion Hong Kong dollars. Li Hejun also fell from the throne of the richest man. A columnist once wrote an article pointing out that the sharp drop in Hanergy’s stock may be a game made by some people, which may involve the high-level CCP’s game behind it.

According to China Energy Network, Li Hejun, the founder of Hanergy, was taken away by the Jinzhou Public Security Bureau in late December last year.

Jiemian News reported on January 10 that a former Hanergy staff said that Li Hejun was taken away by the police to assist in the investigation, and that the incident may be related to Bank of Jinzhou.

On February 3, 2015, the Hurun Research Institute released the “2015 Hurun Global Rich List”. Li Hejun, chairman of Hanergy’s board of directors, became the richest man in China with a “net worth” of 160 billion yuan, surpassing Jack Ma and Wang Jianlin for a time.

According to a Caixin report, Tian Wei, a former member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, introduced Hanergy to the Bank of Jinzhou. Tian Wei also borrowed hundreds of millions of yuan from Hanergy, which has become a bad debt so far. On December 7, 2015, when Bank of Jinzhou was listed in Hong Kong, the prospectus disclosed that the bank had loaned nearly 10 billion yuan to Hanergy. Caixin reported that Bank of Jinzhou actually provided more financing to Hanergy, and many of them were turned off-balance sheet.

According to the prospectus previously disclosed by Bank of Jinzhou, the total capital relationship between the bank and Hanergy is 9.461 billion yuan, which is divided into the benefit transfer plan linked to Hanergy, non-principal-guaranteed wealth management products issued by Bank of Jinzhou, and non-principal-guaranteed wealth management products issued by Bank of Jinzhou. There are three types of principal-guaranteed wealth management products. And admitted that there is a net credit risk exposure of 2.77 billion yuan.

According to public information, Li Hejun was born in Heyuan, Guangdong in 1967 and is a Hakka.

In 1984, Li Hejun was admitted to the Engineering Department of Beijing Jiaotong University and became the first local university student.

According to the report, Li Hejun is very business-minded. In 1989, he started from scratch and borrowed 50,000 yuan from his university teacher to establish Hanergy Group. After more than 20 years of hard work, Hanergy has become the world‘s largest private hydroelectric power generation company and the world‘s largest thin-film Solar business.

The Epoch Times columnist Zhou Xiaohui once wrote that Li Hejun, who once surpassed Ma Yun to become the richest man in China, lost hundreds of billions in net worth overnight, and staged a thrilling drama of ups and downs.

In 2015, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (Hanergy Thin Film), a listed company under Hanergy, was investigated by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission for alleged market manipulation. The company’s share price once plummeted by nearly 47%, and its market value instantly evaporated HK$144 billion. Li Hejun fell into the richest man throne.

In July of that year, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in response to the order of the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, stopped the trading of Hanergy Thin Film Power’s shares. In May 2019, Hanergy was even exposed to arrears of wages, provident fund and social security expenses of its employees, and fell into a controversy of wage arrears.

Zhou Xiaohui believes that Li Hejun’s ups and downs are by no means as simple as they appear on the surface, and there must be hidden secrets behind them. In China‘s deformed stock market, it has long been an indisputable fact that stock fluctuations have been manipulated. It is obvious that Li Hejun’s ups and downs are probably caused by some people.

According to Zhou Xiaohui’s description, in 2002, Li Hejun went to Yunnan with a delegation of private enterprises organized by the China Guangcai Business Promotion Association, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Hu Deping, the deputy director of the Central United Front Work Department, and signed six hydropower station projects with the Yunnan Provincial Government in one go. Invest 75 billion yuan. Later, after a game with the Central Development and Reform Commission, Li Hejun’s Jin’anqiao hydropower project was approved, and he also won 3 billion yuan in trust financing for this. The power station was built in 2002, and it took 10 years until the first phase was connected to the grid for power generation in 2011. Li Hejun compared this power station to a money printing machine, “the daily net cash flow exceeds 10 million.”

At the same time, Li Hejun was recommended by Hu Deping as a member of the CPPCC National Committee, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, chairman of the New Energy Chamber of Commerce of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, vice-chairman of the China Guangcai Business Promotion Association, and executive chairman of the China Red Ribbon Fund. After Li Hejun invested in the photovoltaic industry, he became bigger and bigger. Hanergy Group has not only become China‘s largest private clean energy provider, but also the world‘s largest private hydropower company. Li’s wealth also suddenly increased to 87 billion.

Zhou Xiaohui reminded that it is worth noting that on May 20, 2015, the Hanergy Shareholders’ Meeting was held as scheduled. At that time, Hanergy Hong Kong was a star stock, but shortly after the meeting, Hanergy’s stock suddenly fell wildly, falling 40% in half an hour. %, almost an hour after the cut in half, Hanergy suspended its trading in an emergency.

All investors lost nearly half of their losses before they walked out of the gate of the Hanergy shareholders meeting, and they were stunned for a moment. What happened?

Li Hejun’s judgment at the time was that this was malicious short selling.

Zhou Xiaohui pointed out that the party secretary and vice chairman of CITIC Securities who sold Hanergy shares at that time was Liu Lefei, the son of Liu Yunshan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Liu Lefei, who was the chief investment officer of state-owned China Life, joined CITIC Securities in 2009 and officially became its executive director in 2013.

Zhou Xiaohui said that one side has the background of Hu Yaobang’s son Hu Deping, who has always supported Xi Jinping, and the other side has the Jiang faction Liu Yunshan as the background. The ups and downs of Hanergy’s thin-film stock are really not simple, and this may involve Xi’s camp and Jiang’s faction in the financial field. game.

