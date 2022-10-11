Home Business iOS 16.0.3 is now available with more bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro models – Apple iPhone
Business

iOS 16.0.3 is now available with more bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro models – Apple iPhone

by admin
iOS 16.0.3 is now available with more bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro models – Apple iPhone

A few weeks after the release of iOS 16.0.2, Apple is now offering iOS 16.0.3 to all users. With this release of the operating system, the company is addressing several bugs affecting iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users. According to the iPhone’s release notes, iOS 16.0.3 provides fixes for the following bugs:

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

Incoming calls and app notifications on the iPhone 14 Pro may be delayed or not delivered.

When making CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models, the microphone volume may be too low.

On the iPhone 14 Pro, the camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes.

Mail crashes on startup after receiving a malformed email.

iOS 16.0.3 is available for iPhone 8 and later.

iOS-16-e1665422963464[1].jpg

In addition to this, Apple is also preparing iOS 16.1, which is likely to launch in the next few weeks, and with this future update, Apple will bring several features that were not present when iOS 16 was initially launched, such as:

The Live Activity feature helps to know what’s going on in real time on the lock screen.

Started offering support for Matter, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

iCloud Shared Photo Library, a new way families can seamlessly share photos through a separate iCloud library that can be used collaboratively by up to six users.

understand more:

https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201222

See also  Why are new energy vehicles sold at the end of the year and show cars are snapped up? -IT and transportation

You may also like

FOL Trading USA: bet on 10.10.2022

Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig awarded the Nobel Prize...

Weilai “going overseas” again, why did you choose...

Mps, capital increase in the balance. Lovaglio’s obstacle...

National Development and Reform Commission: Domestic refined oil...

Banca Generali: total net inflows of € 262...

The iPhone 14 has seen its first major...

Mps, capital increase in the balance. Obstacle course...

Wall Street futures down after post-occupation crash. Great...

Jiang Xiangyang, Chairman of Bosera Fund: Practicing high-quality...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy