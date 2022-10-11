A few weeks after the release of iOS 16.0.2, Apple is now offering iOS 16.0.3 to all users. With this release of the operating system, the company is addressing several bugs affecting iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users. According to the iPhone’s release notes, iOS 16.0.3 provides fixes for the following bugs:

access: Apple Online Store (China)

Incoming calls and app notifications on the iPhone 14 Pro may be delayed or not delivered.

When making CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models, the microphone volume may be too low.

On the iPhone 14 Pro, the camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes.

Mail crashes on startup after receiving a malformed email.

iOS 16.0.3 is available for iPhone 8 and later.

In addition to this, Apple is also preparing iOS 16.1, which is likely to launch in the next few weeks, and with this future update, Apple will bring several features that were not present when iOS 16 was initially launched, such as:

The Live Activity feature helps to know what’s going on in real time on the lock screen.

Started offering support for Matter, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

iCloud Shared Photo Library, a new way families can seamlessly share photos through a separate iCloud library that can be used collaboratively by up to six users.

understand more:

https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201222