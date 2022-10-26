At 1 o’clock in the middle of the night yesterday, Apple launched the official version of iOS 16.1, and also pushed macOS 13 and iPadOS 16.1.

Now, ordinary users can also experience the latest macOS and iPadOS systems.

We have mentioned their new features before, but there are only a handful of useful ones. For example, iPadOS and macOS support pre-stage scheduling, and iPad supports “weather” software.

So today’s protagonist is iOS16.1.

If you are already in the iOS16 system, Shichao strongly recommends you to update.

Because this update not only allows you to experience third-party apps on Smart Island, but also brings clipboard permission management, and finally you no longer have to be tortured by pasting pop-ups.

also,The battery percentage numbers and icons have also been matched and adapted to all full-screen models.

There are also some small details update that are also very good, let’s talk about it in detail next.

# Clipboard permission management

Friends who have upgraded to iOS16 have a troublesome egg.

That is, when you open some apps, the system will pop up to ask you, do you want to show him your clipboard?

To be honest, Apple’s intentions are good, but this is really annoying.

Especially when I encounter some unconscious apps, it wants to take a look at everything I copied.

At that time, Shichao also said that Brother Guozi can optimize this function.

Fortunately, Brother Guozi did.

After updating to iOS 16.1, you can manage clipboard permissions for each app individually.

Permissions are divided into 3 categories, the default is “Ask”, which means that when this App wants to see your clipboard, you will be asked “Agree or disagree” by a pop-up window.

If you choose “Allow”, you are back to the iOS 15 situation. This app can view the clipboard directly without your consent, but the system will notify you when viewing.

What if you choose “Reject”. Good guy, this app will no longer be able to access the clipboard, and I don’t even have the qualifications to ask you, and my mouth will be blocked.

It is recommended that everyone give a good lesson to those unconscious apps, and give them all points of rejection. I really don’t know what the magnet links I copied are so good.

One thing I would like to remind you is that selecting “Reject” will make some apps unable to read the copied password, such as Tao password, shaking password and so on.

Set path:Settings – an app in the app list – paste from another app.

Note: This setting does not appear by default, and only appears after the app requests access to the clipboard.

# Smart Island supports third-party apps

Smart Island should be a new feature that everyone is most concerned about. In this system update, Brother Guozi has opened permissions to third-party apps.

So just update to iOS 16.1 and your island will have all kinds of bells and whistles.

At present, many applications have been adapted to Smart Island, such as Gaode Map and Hema for life, and Forest and Off Screen for efficiency.

Hema allows you to see the distance of the takeaway brother in real time on the island, and Gaode can see the navigation route on the island.

But during the test, neither of these two products triggered the smart island, and I even ordered a fried chestnut at Hema.

However, some Pomodoro software, such as Off Screen, have been successfully tested.

If you want to experience these third-party landing applications, you can take a look at the screenshots of the App Store above. The space is limited, so I won’t talk about it in detail today.

Although it is only the first day that the island has been opened, you may not believe it when you say it, there are “bullies” on the island.

This app can watch all kinds of competitions. After this system update, we can see the score in real time on the island and on the lock screen.

It looks pretty good, right?

But the funny thing is that if you turn off the app, it’s still stuck on the island. Even after restarting the phone, it’s still there!

I don’t know if this is a bug or if Shichao didn’t understand Smart Island.

If it’s a bug, it’s really a bit of a “bully”, which occupies the island, and other applications can’t access the island.

If you also encounter a similar bug, either slide the Smart Island left or right to hide it, or turn off the app’s real-time activity display in the settings, or simply uninstall it. . .

Regarding Lingdong Island, there are two more words, because many people are still looking forward to the so-called “WeChat news on the island”.

You must know that the real-time activities in the iPhone Smart Island and the lock screen page are the same type of function, both of which display ongoing activities and tasks.

in other words,Unless Apple changes its policy, no notifications will make it to the island.

In addition, as far as WeChat’s current functions are concerned, it cannot be used on the island.

Unless it comes with functions such as takeout and timing, and adapts to the smart island, but I think it is unlikely.

# battery percentage

First of all, congratulations to users of XR, 11 and mini models, our mobile phones can also display the battery percentage.

In addition, Apple has also optimized this function. In the previous system, no matter how much the battery was, the battery icon always looked like it was fully charged.

Now, though, the battery icons and numbers finally match up, and they look a lot more comfortable.

Setting path: Settings – Battery – Battery Percentage

# Wallpaper settings optimization

Before long pressing on the lock screen interface, if you want to set the home screen wallpaper, you must first arrange the lock screen wallpaper before you can set the home screen wallpaper.

This logic is really funny. Many people think that the lock screen and the home screen must be the same.

However, iOS16.1 optimizes this setting. After long-pressing on the lock screen page, you can directly set the home screen wallpaper.

In addition, in “Settings – Wallpaper”, you can also directly change the wallpaper matching, the previous system cannot be changed.

# Shared gallery

iOS16.1 launched the function of sharing the gallery, but it was not fully online, I don’t know why.

And this function has some problems, it always fails when it is created, so it’s simple.

First of all, you must be curious about the difference between “Shared Gallery” and “Shared Album”.

“Shared albums” often have a theme, such as a wallpaper. Users who are invited in can share some beautiful wallpapers together.

The shared gallery is mainly used by family members (only 6 people are supported), which is equivalent to a set of photo albums shared by family members. If you turn on automatic sharing, photos taken will also be automatically uploaded to the shared gallery when family members are nearby.

But to use this function,It is recommended that everyone in the family have an iPhone, otherwise the person who uses Android will be embarrassed.

And this thing is purely a self-destructing truck, okay, I accidentally took a picture of something, and then shared it with relatives and friends.

If it were me, I would go straight to the sky, and the spiral would explode.

# Support Matter protocol

This system update also allows the Home App to support the heavy Matter protocol.

Why is it heavy? Because in the smart home industry where hundreds of flowers are blooming, there is a very serious problem: ecological barriers.

Smart homes of various brands such as Apple, Google, Amazon in foreign countries, Xiaomi, Huawei in China, etc., if you want to control them on your mobile phone, you have to download the corresponding App.

To turn on the light, you have to use this app, and to turn off the socket, you have to switch to another app.

But this Matter protocol is to unify the ecology. It allows smart devices of different brands, platforms, and ecosystems to be interconnected.

Most of the smart home brands on the market have joined this agreement.

You can think of it as a language. The product has learned the language before it leaves the factory, and then it can be used in apps that support this language.

This Apple update supports the Matter protocol, which means that even smart homes that do not cooperate with Homekit can be controlled in the Home App in the future.

However, the Matter protocol was only launched on October 5. Whether it can be used or not, we will have to wait and see for a while.

# Screenshot page optimization

The option after clicking “Finish” on the screenshot page is at the bottom, and now it is changed to the upper left corner, which is closer to “Complete”, making it easier to operate.

# Bug

Found out that after updating to iOS 16.1, the settings were easy to go back one level.

For example, when setting the wallpaper, switch back to the desktop and then switch back, this problem will occur.

Well, the above is the update content of iOS16.1.

Finally, as I said at the beginning, if you have updated to iOS16, then I strongly recommend updating.

If you are still in iOS15 at this time, then there is a high probability that the new features of iOS16 are not just what you need, so you don’t need to ask me for my opinion. .