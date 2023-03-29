Home Business iOS 16.4: Apple improves the voice quality of phone calls
iOS 16.4: Apple improves the voice quality of phone calls

by admin
iOS 16.4: Apple improves the voice quality of phone calls

The update introduces voice isolation for mobile calls. Web applications can now display notifications on the home screen. Apple also eliminates 33 vulnerabilities with iOS 16.4.

Apple has its mobile operating system iOS on the Version 16.4 updated. The update brings several new features including 21 new emojis and voice isolation for mobile calls. In addition, the developers cram 33 security holes.

Voice isolation for phone calls is able to emphasize voice and block out surrounding noise. The main aim is to improve the voice quality in noisy environments.

iOS 16.4 improves accident detection

The new emojis show animals, hand gestures and objects. Also new is the ability to display notifications from web applications on the home screen. In addition, the Duplicates in Photos feature now also detects duplicate photos and videos in a shared iCloud Photo Library.

However, iOS 16.4 is also intended to solve an issue that results in purchase requests from children not always appearing on the guardian’s device. The update is also intended to improve the reliability of Matter-compatible thermal pads with Apple Home. Finally, accident detection on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro has also been optimized.

With iOS 16.4, Apple also provides fixes for 33 security vulnerabilities. They’re in components like Accessibility, Apple Neural Engine, Calendar, Camera, CarPlay, Find My, Foundation, iCloud, ImageIO, Kernel, LaunchServices, Photos, Safari, Sandbox, and WebKit. Attackers may be able to run malicious code with elevated privileges, bypass security features, or access sensitive information.

iOS 16.4 is available for all iPhones from iPhone 8 upwards. Distribution is over-the-air. Apple is offering some of the fixes in the form of iOS 15.7.4 for older devices like the first generation iPhone 6s and iPhone SE.

