Sina Digital News August 16 morning news, Apple today released the sixth beta system of the upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers. After this update, some iPhone models can also display the battery percentage in low power mode.

With this update, there is a switch for Low Power Mode in the settings that show battery percentage.

This isn’t really a high-tech big change, but it’s of particular concern because the iPhone hasn’t had a battery percentage display since the iPhone X.

The models that currently support iOS 16 Beta 6 display percentages are: iPhone‌ X, ‌iPhone‌ XS, ‌iPhone‌ XS Max, iPhone 12, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. But the iPhone 11, ‌iPhone‌ XR, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13‌ mini do not display even with this version of the system. I don’t know why Apple is so entangled.

At present, the public beta version of iOS 16 has also been released simultaneously, and users can visit beta.apple.com to register for the experience.

The iOS 16‌ system introduces an improved lock interface, with features such as widgets inspired by the Apple Watch, and support for multiple lock screens, similar to watch faces. The Messages app supports secondary recall/editing of iMessages, as well as the ability to mark messages as unread, while the Mail app has improved search and tools, including undoing, scheduling, and follow-up, and checking emails if you don’t receive a reply Email reminders.