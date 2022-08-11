Home Business iOS 16 introduces battery percentage option for Liu Haiping iPhone results in some controversy – Apple iPhone
iOS 16 introduces battery percentage option for Liu Haiping iPhone results in some controversy – Apple iPhone

iOS 16 introduces battery percentage option for Liu Haiping iPhone results in some controversy – Apple iPhone

In the latest beta version of iOS 16, Apple updated the status bar battery icon on iPhone models with Face ID to show the exact percentage of battery remaining, rather than a relatively sketchy color bar.Although Android competitors already offer similar options, this change has been welcomed by many iOS users. But what we didn’t expect was that this change even caused some controversy.

(Photo via MacRumors)

It is reported that in iOS 15 and earlier versions, iPhones with “face recognition” sensors cannot provide enough display space for the status bar on both sides of the bangs because they accommodate the TrueDepth camera.

1-0.png

By displaying a numerical percentage in the battery icon in the upper right corner, users can see at a glance the remaining battery power of the device.

1-1.jpg

However, in the latest beta version of iOS 16, as the battery is gradually exhausted, the white battery icon will still be filled with a background.

1-2.jpg

When the translucent percentage number drops to 20% and below, 1/5 of the battery icon turns red – while the rest becomes translucent, and the hollowed-out percentage number is reversed to white.

2.png

MacRumors points out that Apple UI designers seem to have chosen this style change all of a sudden, to ensure that the center percentage number remains legible when the battery runs out.

3-1.png

However, if the white bars behind the numbers are exhausted, it will greatly affect the user’s intuitive feeling. As for the controversy over the new design, some users have raised objections and others have proposed their alternative designs.

4-2.gif

Some users think it’s a well-thought-out design, while others think the new design will cause battery anxiety — although the new design is only one option (note that low-power mode is forced on).

