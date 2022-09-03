Original title: iOS 16 lock screen update, Apple iPhone 14 Pro screen display details exposure

IT House September 3 news, according to MacRumors reports, a source said that the iPhone 14 Pro’s lock screen feature is very unique,The status bar will also have a big change. It was previously reported that the “exclamation mark”-shaped punch hole in the iPhone 14 Pro model can be set to a complete “pill” shape.

MacRumors points out that iOS 16 lock screenWill be directly linked to the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display interfaceand integrates features such as notifications, depth of field effects, and wallpaper colors.

IT Home has learned that reports say that the status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro is alsochanges as the space available at the top of the screen increasesthe cellular signal indicator will move to the left, and the full battery status bar will reappear on the lock screen and in the notification center when the device is locked.

The source shared several images purportedly based on Apple information, showing some of the iPhone 14 Pro differences and providing further information. The iPhone 14 Pro will have the following features and changes:

When the screen is always on, the lock screen wallpaper with depth of field effect, the background is removed and completely darkened, and the foreground is darkened. Additionally, the foreground will be color and characteristic edge highlights based on user-defined settings.

To prevent OLED burn-in, on-screen widgets remain on the screen, but fade in and out at set intervals.

The content displayed on both lock screens must be configured in the same way and cannot be separated, which means they must share the same wallpapers, color choices, fonts, and widgets. The core visual elements of the always-on display itself can be customized independently.

Notifications will be part of the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display experience, and like a normal lock screen, notifications will scroll in from the bottom each time and remain vaguely visible for 10 seconds. Once the display is woken up, the notification will animate from the bottom and continue with user-defined settings for how the notification is displayed on the lock screen (such as count, stack, or list).

Apple may also allow users to enable a notification counter at the bottom of the Always On Display.

