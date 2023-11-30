Iowa Lottery Posts Incorrect Powerball Numbers, Resulting in Brief Windfall for Players

Powerball players in Iowa woke up to a surprising turn of events this week when they discovered that the state lottery had posted incorrect winning numbers for nearly seven hours. The mistake, attributed to a “human reporting error” by lottery officials, led to an unexpected windfall for some lucky players.

The incorrect numbers were published on the Iowa Lottery website around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and remained there until 7:15 a.m. when the error was discovered and the numbers were removed. During this time, individuals who had purchased tickets with the wrong numbers were able to cash in and collect their prizes, which ranged from $4 to $200.

Lottery authorities did not specify how many people had won with the incorrect numbers, but they confirmed that all those who had cashed winning tickets during the period of the error would be allowed to keep their winnings.

The true winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12, with the jackpot amounting to approximately $355 million. The lottery had to work until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to fix its system and resume paying out winning tickets with the correct numbers. In total, 3,998 people who bought Powerball tickets in Iowa won prizes ranging from $4 to $200 with the correct numbers.

Despite the initial confusion and the unexpected turn of events, it seems that the situation ultimately resulted in a happy ending for the lucky Powerball players in Iowa.

