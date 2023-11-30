Home » Iowa Lottery Posts Incorrect Powerball Numbers, Resulting in Brief Windfall for Players
Business

Iowa Lottery Posts Incorrect Powerball Numbers, Resulting in Brief Windfall for Players

by admin
Iowa Lottery Posts Incorrect Powerball Numbers, Resulting in Brief Windfall for Players

Powerball players in Iowa woke up to a surprising turn of events this week when they discovered that the state lottery had posted incorrect winning numbers for nearly seven hours. The mistake, attributed to a “human reporting error” by lottery officials, led to an unexpected windfall for some lucky players.

The incorrect numbers were published on the Iowa Lottery website around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and remained there until 7:15 a.m. when the error was discovered and the numbers were removed. During this time, individuals who had purchased tickets with the wrong numbers were able to cash in and collect their prizes, which ranged from $4 to $200.

Lottery authorities did not specify how many people had won with the incorrect numbers, but they confirmed that all those who had cashed winning tickets during the period of the error would be allowed to keep their winnings.

The true winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12, with the jackpot amounting to approximately $355 million. The lottery had to work until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to fix its system and resume paying out winning tickets with the correct numbers. In total, 3,998 people who bought Powerball tickets in Iowa won prizes ranging from $4 to $200 with the correct numbers.

Despite the initial confusion and the unexpected turn of events, it seems that the situation ultimately resulted in a happy ending for the lucky Powerball players in Iowa.

See also  Paris 2024, from Technogym gyms and "intelligent" equipment for 15 thousand athletes

You may also like

Toyota announces 2.2 billion dollar investments in Brazil...

Scagni’s death, appeal by prosecutors: “24 years too...

The performance of artificial intelligence themed funds has...

3 Etsy sellers reveal how they made more...

Piazza Affari the best in Europe, Ftse Mib...

First the facts: China on the roof

Uncovering the Best Deals: Exploring the Top Stores...

Dodge Charger, everything changes: the muscle car becomes...

Apple has been hit by bad news recently,...

Lawsuit against VW: Did a car cause a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy