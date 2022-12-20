IP, Italy’s leading privately held fuel and mobility company, today signed a binding agreement with Esso Italiana for the acquisition of its fuel and refining assets and businesses.

The purchase transaction includes all of Esso’s fuel sales activities in Italy, 75% of the SARPOM refinery in Trecate (province of Novara), in which IP already held the rest of the shareholding, ownership of the Genoa depots , Arluno and Chivasso, that of Engycalor Energia Calore, which controls the bitumen depot in Naples and deals with sales to business customers, and 12.5% ​​of the company Disma, which manages the aviation fuel depot at Malpensa Airport . This is a further consolidation of the group controlled by the Brachetti Peretti family, after the purchase of TotalErg which took place five years ago. The operation makes it possible to strengthen the Group’s production volumes, with a refining capacity that doubles (from about 5 to almost 10 million tons/year) thanks to 100% control of the Trecate refinery and the logistics system connected to it . The perimeter does not include the 2,200 Esso branded service stations, which between 2012 and 2018 had already been sold to third parties, maintaining a supply relationship through “branded wholesaler” contracts, which with this transaction will be transferred to IP. The Esso sign will therefore remain on Italian roads. «We are satisfied with this acquisition – commented Ugo Brachetti Peretti, President of IP – thanks to which high quality people, professionalism and production assets become part of our Group. We have done a great job to complete this operation, which will allow us to face the challenge of energy security in the mobility sector as protagonists and which will enable the next steps we intend to take in the Group’s transition increasingly towards sustainability”. The effectiveness of the transaction, the closing of which is expected in the next six months, is subject to the approval of the Italian Competition Authority and other competent authorities.