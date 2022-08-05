Original title: iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of 3.5mm headphone jack

Recently, the CAD renderings of the new generation iPad have been exposed on the Internet. The Home button is retained on the front, but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the picture, the top of the new iPad is a camera module, including a camera and a flash. Compared to the iPad 9, the iPad 10 looks thinner and uses a flat middle frame.

The picture comes from the Internet

In the rendering, you can also see upper and lower dual speakers and a USB-C interface. It is expected that the iPad 10 will also be equipped with a larger display than the iPad 9.

In September last year, the ninth generation of the iPad was released. It is equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, which further improves performance and functions while maintaining all-day battery life. The ninth generation iPad is equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display that supports True Tone display and supports TrueTone True Tone display technology. In terms of cameras, the ninth generation of the iPad uses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which can achieve a 122° ultra-wide-angle viewfinder. The front camera part is also an ultra-wide-angle lens, which supports the person to always be centered during a FaceTime video call. Additionally, Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard are supported.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: