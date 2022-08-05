Home Business iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of 3.5mm headphone jack_Support_Display_Picture
Business

iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of 3.5mm headphone jack_Support_Display_Picture

by admin
iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of 3.5mm headphone jack_Support_Display_Picture

Original title: iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of 3.5mm headphone jack

Recently, the CAD renderings of the new generation iPad have been exposed on the Internet. The Home button is retained on the front, but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the picture, the top of the new iPad is a camera module, including a camera and a flash. Compared to the iPad 9, the iPad 10 looks thinner and uses a flat middle frame.

The picture comes from the Internet

In the rendering, you can also see upper and lower dual speakers and a USB-C interface. It is expected that the iPad 10 will also be equipped with a larger display than the iPad 9.

In September last year, the ninth generation of the iPad was released. It is equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, which further improves performance and functions while maintaining all-day battery life. The ninth generation iPad is equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display that supports True Tone display and supports TrueTone True Tone display technology. In terms of cameras, the ninth generation of the iPad uses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which can achieve a 122° ultra-wide-angle viewfinder. The front camera part is also an ultra-wide-angle lens, which supports the person to always be centered during a FaceTime video call. Additionally, Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard are supported.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Dl Aid, widened the wedge cut. And to...

In the first half of the year, Shishi...

Mps-Day, new nasty surprise: legal bomb of 1.8...

Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy...

Veronafiere, estimates for 2022 rise

The stock exchanges of today, August 5th. EU...

The “Industrial Metaverse” is coming?The Ministry of Industry...

UnipolSai, consolidated net result of 422 million euros...

Industrial production fell in June

Ways to Improve Employee Development

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy