According to media reports, Apple is developing the next-generation iPad product line. The upcoming iPad may be the iPad 2022 or the 10th-generation iPad. Before the product is expected to be released, CAD renderings of the new generation iPad have been exposed recently.

First of all, at Apple’s autumn conference next month, new products such as iPad 10 and iPad Pro are also expected to debut, of which iPad 10 is particularly noticeable.

The iPad currently on sale is the ninth generation product, but the appearance still maintains the design of the iPad 5 generation released in 2017. The ultra-wide black border and the single rear camera make people feel a little tired.

According to multiple sources, this year’s new iPad 10 will bring the first major facelift in 5 years. Theapplehub has also made relevant renderings based on the rumors, so that we can know the appearance of the new product in advance.

According to the rendering, although the iPad 10 does not use a full screen this time, the screen frame has been narrowed, and the physical Home button is still retained at the bottom of the screen. The front does not seem to have changed much.

The biggest change is on the fuselage. This time, Apple adopted the right-angle frame scheme with iPad Pro, iPad Air and other products. Since then, the iPad product line has all replaced the right-angle frame design.

The appearance of the rear camera on the back has also changed somewhat, coupled with the antenna band design similar to the iPhone 7, it will bring some refreshing feeling to consumers, which should promote a wave of sales.

In addition, it is worth mentioning today that Mingmei Infinity is not able to find a 3.5mm jack on the top or bottom of the device, which indicates that the iPad headphone jack may be removed.

From the renderings, we can see that the 10th-generation iPad is similar to the ninth-generation iPad from the front, with the camera module on the top and the Home fingerprint button on the front. The next-generation iPad is also expected to feature a larger display than its predecessor, and be wider but thinner than the 9th-generation iPad.

Apple has previously gradually removed the headphone jack from its entire iPhone lineup, the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and several other products, including the iPad Mini, and now it appears to be the 10th-generation iPad’s turn.

Although true wireless Bluetooth headsets are popular, Mingmei still believes that wired headsets are a “good civilization”. For the vast majority of consumers, the iPad is still the main use for entertainment, and the tablet computer can provide a better audio-visual experience. However, when watching videos or playing games with Bluetooth headsets, it is inevitable that the audio and video will be out of sync, which will affect the use. At this time, wired headsets are still very useful.

Now the headphone jack of the entry-level iPad has also been cancelled, and the MacBook series is still retained. Mingmei believes that there are two reasons for Apple to cancel the headphone jack on the iPad. The first is that considering the thickness of the new mold iPad, the frame space is not enough, and forcing it down may affect the strength of the frame. On the other hand, Apple's move is probably to promote its own AirPods. In this regard, some netizens ridiculed, don't tell me this is for environmental protection. Some netizens said that by canceling the headphone jack, airpods can increase sales again. Some netizens also said that they felt that there was no impact, and they have not used the headphone jack for a long time. In addition, there is a very important change, which is to be equipped with a USB-C interface to replace the Lightning interface to adapt to the development trend of the market and the future requirements of the competent authorities in some regions. It is rumored that the screen size of the new model will also increase slightly, from 10.2 inches to 10.5 inches, equipped with A14 Bionic, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G network, etc., and may have a larger battery capacity to improve battery life. See also Weiyuan shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange: market value of 23.4 billion in the first half of the year revenue 4.766 billion_Xu Yunting By the way, the exposure image also shows that the new entry-level iPad has four speakers, but this is very strange, because currently only the iPad Pro has four speakers, so if this result is true, the entry-level iPad will surpass in terms of audio iPad Air and mini. Also, the iPad 10 should be equipped with the official version of iPadOS 16, and it has long been reported that Apple will update its entry-level iPad this year. It is reported that the new product may be released together with the new iPhone in September, but it is not ruled out that it will be released at a separate event in October. At the same time, there is a high probability that the new product will be launched with the new iPadOS 16, even if the update of the existing iPad may be delayed. According to previous news, Apple plans to delay the release of the official version of iPadOS 16 to October this year, which means that iPadOS 16 will not be released in September together with iOS 16. In addition, the pricing should be consistent with the previous generation. The starting price is the same as the previous generation, which is 2499 yuan in China ($329 overseas), which will be more attractive to users looking for lower-priced models. Of course, if you really have a need for a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can go directly to the iPad 9! This not only proves from the side that the appearance of the 10th generation iPad is exposed, but also proves from one side that Apple will release the 10th generation iPad at the conference in September this year, and the release of new products is bound to bring about the price reduction of the old models. Just recently, I found that the 9th generation iPad has started a price reduction promotion on the Jingdong platform. At present, some merchants have reported 2488 yuan for the 9th generation iPad 64G Wifi version. The available price is 2368 yuan, and the final price of the 256G version is 3528 yuan. The recent low price in the new history is recommended to friends in need. See also Bitcoin and Ethereum drift up to -6% between Robinhood debacle and ETF hangover long positions liquidation In September last year, the ninth generation of the iPad was released. It is equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, which further improves performance and functions while maintaining all-day battery life. The ninth generation iPad is equipped with a 10.2-inch retina display that supports True Tone display and supports TrueTone True Tone display technology. In terms of camera, the ninth generation of the iPad uses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which can achieve a 122° ultra-wide-angle viewfinder. The front camera part is also an ultra-wide-angle lens, which supports the person to always be centered during a FaceTime video call. Additionally, Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard are supported. Finally, well, there is not much information about the new generation iPad yet, and Mingmei Infinity will bring you more follow-up reports. So, if you have anything else to say about the latest exposure of Apple's iPad 2022, you may leave a message in the comment area and let Mingmei participate in the discussion together!

