iPad inventor Tony Fadell believes Apple should move iPhones to USB-C, claiming it’s “the right thing to do.” On Tuesday, the European Union passed a law requiring makers of smartphones, tablets, cameras and other consumer electronics to charge their devices using USB-C. One Twitter user asked Fadell if he thinks EU rules will hinder Apple’s future projects? The response said: “He doesn’t believe this will happen.

In a subsequent tweet, Fadell went on to explain that he was concerned about Apple taking a “monopoly-like stance” rather than thinking about the technology itself.

The EU has not set a date for the adoption of USB-C beyond the end of 2024, and the newly passed law must also be formally approved and published, and come into effect 20 days later.

Apple has previously attacked the law, claiming that broad regulation and compliance would stifle innovation rather than encourage it. Still, even without the threat of regulation, the iPhone could potentially switch to USB-C. Apple first brought USB-C to its iPad Pro lineup in 2018.

EU regulations state that USB-C, or fully wireless charging, is the way of the future, while US legislation under discussion doesn’t make it clear that USB-C is the norm.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2023 iPhone 15 will soon drop the Lightning port in favor of USB-C.