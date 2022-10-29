Home Business iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad
Business

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

by admin
iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

That’s what happened.

After the Apple WWDC developer conference in June this year, I immediately upgraded my device to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 developer preview.

As a result, there are not only a few new features, but all of them are bugs that affect the use of the game.

So after that, I vowed never to upgrade the developer preview system again.

But just a day after Apple pushed the official version of iPadOS 16.1, the developer preview of iPadOS 16.2 also came.

The result can be imagined, the oath I made can be said to be useless.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

But there is a reason for this, becauseCompared with iPadOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.2 may be the real iPadOS 16 complete body.

Among them, I won’t say much about the various functions of iPadOS 16.1, mainly because there is an extra front-end scheduling function.

Simply put, a tab-like interface appears on the left side of the screen, and you can quickly switch applications with a single click.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

Some people think that this function is useless and takes up screen space, but I still like this function very much. You can switch applications with just one click, which is fast and efficient.

And some applications also support adaptive size, such as NetEase Cloud Music, etc. You can only leave half of the space for the left tab, or you can “eat” the Dock bar at the bottom, etc., which is more flexible.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

But apart from that, none of the other cakes drawn at the developer conference were eaten.

Finally, five months later, Apple slowly released a developer preview version of iPadOS 16.2, which is barely a complete iPadOS 16.

See also  Covid, economic crisis and consumption, Italians now sacrifice quality to save: this is how purchases have changed

The first is the very attractive Freeform function. Brother Guozi gave a Chinese translation of “Boundless Mind”, which can be said to be homophonic plus Xindaya.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

In simple terms, this function is almost like a super large multi-person collaborative note board.

You can write, type, add pictures and videos, add files and links, etc. on Wubianji, and you can throw anything on it.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

I tried it, and it can be used for anything, and it is relatively smooth to use.

Pictures and videos can be resized at any time, and it is not difficult to get started.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

The added PDF files and links can also be recognized. After clicking the link, it will automatically jump to the browser.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

But at this time, you don’t need to feel that it is very troublesome to jump back and forth between the interface, because now there is a front-end scheduling, you can go back to the boundless record with just one click.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

This one-stop productivity experience is the real iPadOS 16.

I also tried to see if Boundless Note is really “boundless”. Every time I drag the text to the corner, the page of this kanban will automatically expand again.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

So to a certain extent, if your team is designing a large and complex project, you can pile up all the materials that can be used, because Boundless Notes can really expand.

But here’s another mentally retarded bug, and I found that I couldn’t share the board with others. If you choose to share directly, an error will be displayed.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

If you press and hold the board to choose to share, although you can send a link to the contact through iMessage, the link cannot be created at all.

See also  Leonardo: contract with Mercy Flight Central in the USA for AW119Kx helicopter

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

I spent a long time in co-authoring, and it turns out that this TM is a stand-alone Boundless Note. Although it is good to use it alone, Boundless Note does require multiple people to use it together online in order to maximize its effect.

Brother Guozi, have you heard it? Please fix the bug.

By the way, Boundless Note can also be used on iPhone and Mac computers, but I think it is still suitable for use on iPad. It is a bit uncomfortable to use this thing on the screen size of mobile phones, and Mac can’t touch the screen.

In addition, iPadOS 16.2 also supports the use of pre-stage scheduling on external monitors.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

This is a feature that was cut off in 16.1. It is estimated that the bug of 16.0 is too serious, and I am anxious to delegate the front-end scheduling to the iPad Pro with A12X and A12Z processors, so I can only cut it first and install it when I have time. return.

Although external monitors support pre-stage scheduling, this feature currently only supports M1 and M2 iPad Pros.

One thing to say, I can’t tell whether these are knife techniques or whether Brother Guozi has no time to adapt.

However, according to the situation of “decentralization” to other iPad Pros in front of the stage, it is entirely possible for this function to be devolved for the second time in the future.

There is also a feature that everyone is not aware of, but may be useful in the follow-up – update support for the home app architecture.

See also  Jia Yueting received a warning from the U.S. delisting: FF's financial situation is worrying, and it is questioned that it does not have the ability to mass-produce cars

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

In fact, this is also a pie. On WWDC22, Apple said that it will provide updated support for the smart home standard Matter, and now this update is finally here.

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

Simply put, it will be more convenient and efficient to use the Home App and HomeKit accessories after the update, and more home products will be supported.

Um. My evaluation is not as good as Mijia.

Finally, an epic update was found. The system version of the software update interface will finally be enlarged and displayed in bold!

iPadOS 16.2, which has not been officially released, may be the complete iPad

Brother Guozi was afraid that those of us who were tossing the system would not be able to see the version number immediately, so I boldly enlarged the version number, and I cried to death.

In general, iPadOS 16.2 finally made the cake from the developer conference a few months ago. The overall experience is not bad, but there are still many bugs. Brother Guozi continues to work hard.

Last but not least, if you want to upgrade the developer preview system, you must think twice and make backups.

Unless you’re willing to go to work with a bunch of bugs every day, like me and the editorial gang.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

Responsible editor: above text Q

You may also like

Annus horribilis for the 60/40 strategy: here are...

Hengrui Medicine’s revenue in the first three quarters...

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition evaluation: 200 million...

Wu Yajun has done nothing for himself- Economic...

The first round sold out in less than...

World premiere!The charging time of mobile phones has...

Longfor Group: The Wu Family Trust is firmly...

Italy: inflation at + 11.9% on an annual...

Inflation shakes Italy: boom at 11.9% triggers sales...

Equinor: EU gas prices will remain high for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy