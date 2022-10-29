That’s what happened.

After the Apple WWDC developer conference in June this year, I immediately upgraded my device to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 developer preview.

As a result, there are not only a few new features, but all of them are bugs that affect the use of the game.

So after that, I vowed never to upgrade the developer preview system again.

But just a day after Apple pushed the official version of iPadOS 16.1, the developer preview of iPadOS 16.2 also came.

The result can be imagined, the oath I made can be said to be useless.

But there is a reason for this, becauseCompared with iPadOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.2 may be the real iPadOS 16 complete body.

Among them, I won’t say much about the various functions of iPadOS 16.1, mainly because there is an extra front-end scheduling function.

Simply put, a tab-like interface appears on the left side of the screen, and you can quickly switch applications with a single click.

Some people think that this function is useless and takes up screen space, but I still like this function very much. You can switch applications with just one click, which is fast and efficient.

And some applications also support adaptive size, such as NetEase Cloud Music, etc. You can only leave half of the space for the left tab, or you can “eat” the Dock bar at the bottom, etc., which is more flexible.

But apart from that, none of the other cakes drawn at the developer conference were eaten.

Finally, five months later, Apple slowly released a developer preview version of iPadOS 16.2, which is barely a complete iPadOS 16.

The first is the very attractive Freeform function. Brother Guozi gave a Chinese translation of “Boundless Mind”, which can be said to be homophonic plus Xindaya.

In simple terms, this function is almost like a super large multi-person collaborative note board.

You can write, type, add pictures and videos, add files and links, etc. on Wubianji, and you can throw anything on it.

I tried it, and it can be used for anything, and it is relatively smooth to use.

Pictures and videos can be resized at any time, and it is not difficult to get started.

The added PDF files and links can also be recognized. After clicking the link, it will automatically jump to the browser.

But at this time, you don’t need to feel that it is very troublesome to jump back and forth between the interface, because now there is a front-end scheduling, you can go back to the boundless record with just one click.

This one-stop productivity experience is the real iPadOS 16.

I also tried to see if Boundless Note is really “boundless”. Every time I drag the text to the corner, the page of this kanban will automatically expand again.

So to a certain extent, if your team is designing a large and complex project, you can pile up all the materials that can be used, because Boundless Notes can really expand.

But here’s another mentally retarded bug, and I found that I couldn’t share the board with others. If you choose to share directly, an error will be displayed.

If you press and hold the board to choose to share, although you can send a link to the contact through iMessage, the link cannot be created at all.

I spent a long time in co-authoring, and it turns out that this TM is a stand-alone Boundless Note. Although it is good to use it alone, Boundless Note does require multiple people to use it together online in order to maximize its effect.

Brother Guozi, have you heard it? Please fix the bug.

By the way, Boundless Note can also be used on iPhone and Mac computers, but I think it is still suitable for use on iPad. It is a bit uncomfortable to use this thing on the screen size of mobile phones, and Mac can’t touch the screen.

In addition, iPadOS 16.2 also supports the use of pre-stage scheduling on external monitors.

This is a feature that was cut off in 16.1. It is estimated that the bug of 16.0 is too serious, and I am anxious to delegate the front-end scheduling to the iPad Pro with A12X and A12Z processors, so I can only cut it first and install it when I have time. return.

Although external monitors support pre-stage scheduling, this feature currently only supports M1 and M2 iPad Pros.

One thing to say, I can’t tell whether these are knife techniques or whether Brother Guozi has no time to adapt.

However, according to the situation of “decentralization” to other iPad Pros in front of the stage, it is entirely possible for this function to be devolved for the second time in the future.

There is also a feature that everyone is not aware of, but may be useful in the follow-up – update support for the home app architecture.

In fact, this is also a pie. On WWDC22, Apple said that it will provide updated support for the smart home standard Matter, and now this update is finally here.

Simply put, it will be more convenient and efficient to use the Home App and HomeKit accessories after the update, and more home products will be supported.

Um. My evaluation is not as good as Mijia.

Finally, an epic update was found. The system version of the software update interface will finally be enlarged and displayed in bold!

Brother Guozi was afraid that those of us who were tossing the system would not be able to see the version number immediately, so I boldly enlarged the version number, and I cried to death.

In general, iPadOS 16.2 finally made the cake from the developer conference a few months ago. The overall experience is not bad, but there are still many bugs. Brother Guozi continues to work hard.

Last but not least, if you want to upgrade the developer preview system, you must think twice and make backups.

Unless you’re willing to go to work with a bunch of bugs every day, like me and the editorial gang.

