IPC performance will increase by 25% AMD Ryzen 8000 upgrades 4nm Zen5: redesign

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processor has been upgraded with the 5nm Zen4 architecture, and the IPC performance is only improved by 8-10%. Although the single-core performance can be improved by more than 15% depending on the frequency advantage, the overall performance improvement is still obvious.

5nm Zen4 has been completed from a technical point of view, AMD’s follow-up focus will shift to a new generation of architecture, Zen5 is also in development, AMD has confirmed that Zen5 will be launched in 2024, there are three architectures: Zen5, Zen5 V-Cache, Zen5c Variant, the 4nm process is used in the initial stage, and the 3nm process will be upgraded in the later stage.

The most interesting thing is of course the IPC improvement of the Zen5 architecture. The Zen4 generation is obviously too conservative in IPC, but we look back at the development process of AMD Ryzen, which is also traceable. AMD is upgrading the process. The first-generation IPC has not improved much, but the new architecture under the same process has been greatly improved.

The 14nm to 7nm process has been upgraded from Zen to Zen2 architecture, but Zen2’s IPC has not improved much, mainly because of the introduction of small chips.The same 7nm Zen2 to Zen3, the IPC has increased by 19%, and the architecture has been greatly improved.

The IPC improvement from Zen3 to Zen4 is only 8-10%, but there should be a substantial increase from Zen4 to Zen5.It is reported that its IPC will increase by about 25%,Progress is very obvious.

AMD also revealed some mysteries before,It means that the Zen5 architecture will be built from the ground up to continue to expand the performance and energy efficiency leadership for a wider range of workloads, and obviously IPC will be the focus.

In addition, the 4nm process first used by Zen4 is also an improved high-performance version, which will use a custom HP library to tap performance potential.

The 4nm Zen5 processor should be called the Ryzen 8000 series according to the route, and it will be launched in 2024, but this time it should not wait until the end of the year, it will be possible in the first half of the year.