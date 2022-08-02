Listen to the audio version of the article

Ipe Business School closes the academic year with an excellent result in terms of placement: the institute has guaranteed 100% placement within 4 months (even faster than in previous years) to graduates who have attended its masters.

It was discussed on the occasion of the Graduation day of the Ipe Master of 75 students who successfully completed the three masters 2021/2022 in Finance & Risk (on Advanced Finance Risk, Fintech and Big data), Audit & Controlling (on Financial Statements, Audit , Controlling & Consulting), and Marketing + (on Marketing, Digital & Communication) which are added to the Human Resources 4.0 master (on Human Resources & Social recruiting, Development and Talent Management) whose new edition started last June and will end next December.

Placement

For 20 years, Ipe has been providing advanced training courses to young graduates with high marks. According to the institute, 30% of the students have been selected and “optioned” by companies for a job before the end of the master. Every year about 150 students graduate. Overall, since the beginning of the activities, there have been over 1,800 Master graduates, 160 professors including academics and business managers, 50 partners who have provided scholarships and other subsidies for registration fees, and 350 companies, banks and strategic consulting companies that as an Ipe network have regularly contributed to recruiting master’s graduates and to make proposals to train teachers and develop course content based on market demands. profit which provides concessions for the most deserving or less well-off students with partial or total scholarships, agreements with Intesa Sanpaolo and loans of honor at minimum rates to be repaid in 30 years starting two years after the conclusion of the master also with shares 100 euros per month.

Ipe business school: la storia

Ipe Business School was born in Naples in 2002 as an initiative of the IPE – Institute for research and educational activities which carries out higher education activities in the field of economics, finance and business management. It represents a Neapolitan excellence that for twenty years has facilitated the entry of talented young people into the world of work. Since 2012 he has been an ordinary member of Asfor (Italian Association for managerial training) and since 2018 he has also been a member of the Board of Directors. Since last year it has been established as a Foundation, further expanding its training activity with courses for executives and created according to the specific requests of companies.