Home Business iPhone 12 Pro and other old models update to iOS 15.7.1 and face ID failure reset is useless- Apple iPhone
Business

iPhone 12 Pro and other old models update to iOS 15.7.1 and face ID failure reset is useless- Apple iPhone

by admin
iPhone 12 Pro and other old models update to iOS 15.7.1 and face ID failure reset is useless- Apple iPhone

According to today’s news, some netizens reported in the community that the old iPhone models received the iOS 15.7.1 RC version this week, and the Face ID cannot be used after the update.When the user resets the Face ID, the system will prompt a pop-up “Face ID is unavailable, please try again later”.According to the information provided by netizens, there is no abnormality in the mobile phone when running iOS 15.7, but the above situation occurs after updating to iOS 15.7 RC.The hit models include the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and more.

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

to this end,Some netizens reminded on social platforms: Do not update iOS 15.7.1.

It’s unclear what caused the problem, and MacRumors has reached out to Apple and has yet to receive an official response.

It is reported that the full name of the iOS RC version is “Release Candidate”, which is neither a beta version nor a GM (“Golden Master”) version. Chinese meaning “candidate release version”, also known as quasi-official version.

MacRumors pointed out that under normal circumstances, the RC version is the same as the update content of the official version of iOS. In view of the bugs in old models such as the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple may release another version of the RC version before the official version is released to fix this problem. mistake.

See also  Shanghai Jiaotong University Yang Yuanqing Scientific Computing Center unveiled Lenovo: plans to invest 200 million yuan to incubate 3 fields-Lenovo Lenovo

You may also like

The October quotation remains unchanged, and there is...

15СֵҪƻ˹Q3Ʊе – OFweekД

Pam Panorama, a 100 million plan for the...

Social media sector fell, Snap fell more than...

From factories to schools: in Sardinia one protest...

Is the Tesla Model 2 really coming?Musk Says...

Another blockbuster new product of domestic hair dryers

Is the Tesla Model 2 really coming?Musk Says...

U.S. stock changes | Social media sector fell...

Cgia: “70 billion needed to save the country,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy