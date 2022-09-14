Unlike before, this year’s iPhone 14 series has ushered in huge changes. The notch screen design of the Pro series has been changed into a hole-punch screen design, and has played a “smart island” trick, and the ancestral 12 million pixels have also been upgraded to 48 million. The new machine transformation can be described as “epic”.

However, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not have this kind of treatment. Not to mention that the Liu Haiping and 12 million pixels have not been updated, and the chip is still the A15 chip equipped with the previous generation iPhone 13 series.

Even on September 13, some netizens exposed the model codes of iPhone mobile devices of all generations, and found that Apple admitted that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are the previous generation products.

The pictures show that the model codes of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are iPhone 14,7 and iPhone 14,8 respectively. The codes of the iPhone 13 series are iPhone 14,4, iPhone14,5; iPhone 14,2 and iPhone 14,3. For comparison, the codes of the iPhone 14 Pro series are iPhone 15,2 and iPhone 15,3. Doesn’t this clearly indicate that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are “outdated” models?

However, Apple adopts a product segmentation strategy, and consumers also know which mobile phone is the most worthwhile to buy. The current pre-order data shows that the pre-order results of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are worse than the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 13 mini. Compared with the iPhone 13 series, the pre-order results of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pro and two standard models were good, neutral and poor, respectively. Among them, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best-selling model.