Home Business iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used – Fast Technology
Business

iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used – Fast Technology

by admin
iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used – Fast Technology

This morning, the Apple iPhone 14 series was officially launched globally. Due to the time zone relationship, some users in Australia and New Zealand are still the luckiest in the world. The first batch of goods arrived, and domestic users also received the goods after 8:00 in the morning.

Because it does not involve activation issues, some professionals who got the mobile phone in advance, such as Yang Changshun’s repairer, Bogo evaluation, etc., even directly gave dismantling.

There are a few details worth noting:

1. The back glass of the iPhone 14 will be removed first this time, which means that the cost and complexity of replacing the screen will be greatly increased; for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the screen will still be removed first.

2、In terms of dismantling, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro both use NAND flash memory provided by YMTC.

In fact, the iPhone SE 3, which was previously released in China, has already been equipped with the Yangtze River memory chip. Apple officials also stated in the external explanation that the Yangtze River memory chip will be used in the iPhone models in the Chinese market.

In recent years, the main components of the iPhone have become more and more popular with domestic manufacturers, including but not limited to screens, batteries, and camera modules.

iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used

iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

See also  Shanghai's "May 5th Shopping Festival" starts Putuo District, where 20 million consumer coupons are distributed for free - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

2022 political elections: ‘Europe’s biggest fear is that...

South Korea’s auto exports in August up 35.9%...

Mazda MX-5: the test of the Japanese 184...

Lange futures current closing report: thread futures fluctuated...

Bill strike: this is how the payment stop...

Several Banks Announced Lowering of Deposit Listing Rates

Homi returns to Milan: home and jewelry protagonists...

ECB wants to avoid high inflation and “side...

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V, how is the...

The supply and demand pattern is expected to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy