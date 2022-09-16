iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used

This morning, the Apple iPhone 14 series was officially launched globally. Due to the time zone relationship, some users in Australia and New Zealand are still the luckiest in the world. The first batch of goods arrived, and domestic users also received the goods after 8:00 in the morning.

Because it does not involve activation issues, some professionals who got the mobile phone in advance, such as Yang Changshun’s repairer, Bogo evaluation, etc., even directly gave dismantling.

There are a few details worth noting:

1. The back glass of the iPhone 14 will be removed first this time, which means that the cost and complexity of replacing the screen will be greatly increased; for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the screen will still be removed first.

2、In terms of dismantling, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro both use NAND flash memory provided by YMTC.

In fact, the iPhone SE 3, which was previously released in China, has already been equipped with the Yangtze River memory chip. Apple officials also stated in the external explanation that the Yangtze River memory chip will be used in the iPhone models in the Chinese market.

In recent years, the main components of the iPhone have become more and more popular with domestic manufacturers, including but not limited to screens, batteries, and camera modules.