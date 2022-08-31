The iPhone 14 series will be officially unveiled at Apple’s autumn conference on September 8. This time, the overall appearance remains the same, but the Pro version is slightly fine-tuned.

However, as a design that Apple updates every year, the color matching of the model has always been highly anticipated. Some overseas designers have made a rendering of the appearance of the entire system based on the information they have obtained.A total of 11 colors are displayed this time.

Let’s look at the iPhone 14 first. Compared with the previous generation, the appearance is completely unchanged, but there are many differences in color matching. It is very popular with users on the iPhone 13, especially the pink that is very popular with the lady has been cancelled.

This time, the iPhone 14 brings a total of 6 colors, namely green, blue, black, white, red, and this year’s new purple.

However, it should be noted that this year’s several color schemes are relatively dark, which is very different from the fresher tones in the past, which may make some female users unable to start.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in five colors, silver, gold, graphite, green, and purple. The new purple has replaced the most popular Yuanfeng blue.However, the tone is brighter than the standard version, and with the AG frosted glass, the texture is better.